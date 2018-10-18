AXP - AppBus eXperience Platform® Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP Contract

New Partnership Brings Powerful AppBus Solutions to Government Sector

PHILADELPHIA and RESTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppBus , a digital business automation platform company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider™, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as AppBus’s master government aggregator, making AXP – AppBus eXperience Platform® -- available to the public sector via Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) Contract.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, a trusted provider of IT products and services to the broad government ecosystem,” stated Bill Conners, President and CEO of AppBus. “As the Government begins to accelerate modernization and automation, AppBus, Carahsoft and its reseller partners will help enable this transformation. The public sector has a mandatory requirement to preserve and extend mission critical assets and AppBus makes this possible. In addition, AppBus complements the current Carahsoft partner ecosystem very well, allowing our public sector customers to continue to leverage existing technology investments while driving digital transformation.”

AppBus provides a Digital Business Platform that combines the power of RPA, API Management and Endpoint Management to seamlessly integrate, automate, and secure applications for delivery to edge devices on any network. AppBus leverages the existing capabilities of an enterprise’s application portfolio, enables greater levels of automation and process transparency and accelerates the delivery of improved user experiences. AppBus provides a single platform to preserve and extend critical business assets for optimal experiences. The platform enables greater innovation and time to value for projects and application that affect employees, customers, and partners.

“With the addition of the AppBus eXperience Platform to our offerings, Carahsoft and its resellers will be able to support agencies interested in achieving digital transformation without having to rewrite legacy applications,” said Patrick Gallagher, who oversees the AppBus team at Carahsoft. “With AppBus, users are able to access critical applications on a single platform.”

AppBus software and services are available immediately via Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B . For more information, contact AppBus at Carahsoft team at 703-230-7597; or visit our website at www.AppBus.com.

About AppBus

AppBus provides a digital business platform that integrates, automates and secures enterprise application delivery to any device on any network. With AppBus, acclimating to change is simple, we leverage the capabilities of the enterprise, enable transparency for automation and accelerate the delivery of optimal experiences. Our platform ensures innovation and time to value throughout the enterprise ecosystem with employees, customers, and partners.

Visit us at www.AppBus.com

Contact:

Donna Usiskin

800-927-5181

Donna.Usiskin@appbus.com

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider™. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver AppBus, VMware, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer, and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, and Washington Business Journal. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .