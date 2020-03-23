AZ Local Impact Fund Launched by LeadMD and Invest Southwest

Arizona business leaders urged to contribute support, offset the economic effects of COVID-19

LeadMD, the world’s leading performance marketing consultancy, today announced its partnership with Invest Southwest to spearhead a small business relief fund in Arizona. Created in response to COVID-19, the relief fund aims to provide financial support to small businesses and those they employ in order to preserve the local economy during this challenging time. LeadMD and Invest Southwest have partnered together in this initiative, complementing one another with their expertise in marketing and entrepreneurial programs, respectively. LeadMD will seed the fund with an initial investment of $50,000 to launch the program and set a precedent for other AZ businesses to give back.

“COVID-19 has changed the course of our economy, both globally and locally,” says Justin Gray, founder & CEO of LeadMD. “And, while it’s affecting everyone, certain industries and small businesses are hardest hit. We want to do our part to keep small companies and the people they employ in our home state in business. We need to work together through this time of global crisis. We’re inviting others in our community who have the available resources to donate to the fund and help us do all we can to support one another as we navigate these economic hardships together. If you’re looking for a way to help, your own backyard is the best place to start.”

A committee that will consist of local leaders and Invest Southwest board members will review all applications submitted by small businesses and determine how much of the relief fund will be allocated to each, according to predefined criteria. With additional criteria being decided, applicants must also meet the following:

Must be headquartered in Arizona

Must have been in business for one to three years

Must be currently selling or servicing

Must demonstrate a clear understanding of how funds will be used, including how employees will be directly affected by the funds

Must detail specifically how COVID-19 has impacted business

Must provide requested financial documents to verify business operations and revenue

“We were eager to partner with LeadMD in catalyzing efforts to help small businesses most affected by the COVID-19 situation,” says Diana Vowels, incoming chair of Venture Madness 2021 and VP of Community for Galvanize. “This local fund program aligns perfectly with our purpose to provide support and opportunities to the region and entrepreneurs. We’re eager to offer the infrastructure and support needed to ensure the relief fund is managed seamlessly, and that it’s easy to donate and apply for funds. Most of all, we’re looking forward to playing a part in providing much-needed economic relief to businesses in our community.”

Interested donors can find more information about how to contribute to the fund here. To be considered as a recipient of the small business relief fund, business owners can apply starting on April 20.

About LeadMD

LeadMD is the number one performance marketing consultancy in the U.S. Launched in 2009, LeadMD empowers marketers to drive revenue and customer success. The company focuses on people, processes, and technology that create predictable and sustainable revenue for high growth and enterprise brands. LeadMD has helped thousands of brands improve and deliver value through strategy and proven tactics that work. For more information, visit https://www.leadmd.com or email go@leadmd.com.

LeadMD and the LeadMD logo are trademarks of LeadMD, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Invest Southwest

Invest Southwest is the premier organization for connecting investors with the best and brightest ventures in the region. In addition to providing valuable information on topics important to the investment community, Invest Southwest offers year-round opportunities for investors to connect with emerging growth companies. Its signature event, Venture Madness, is a unique competition presented in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority. Venture Madness pits thoroughly evaluated, emerging companies against one another in a head-to-head competition to crown the champion of champions. Visit InvestSouthwest.org for more information.

Donate to AZ Local Relief Fund

Apply for AZ Local Relief Fund (beginning April 20)

