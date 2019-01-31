AZA Names Four New Partners in Commercial and IP Litigation

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Civil trial law boutique Ahmad, Zavitsanos, Anaipakos, Alavi & Mensing P.C., or AZA, has announced four new partners for 2019.

Scott W. Clark, Ryan Hackney, Michael McBride, and Jane Langdell Robinson, are promoted to partner effective Jan. 28.

Mr. Hackney handles primarily complex commercial litigation cases. Messrs. Clark and McBride focus on IP and patent litigation. Ms. Robinson is an appellate lawyer who mostly focuses on commercial litigation appeals.

"This is a richly talented group we are thrilled to have as our new partners," said John Zavitsanos, an AZA founding partner. "We are a firm that goes to trial a lot, and these four have proven themselves both in and outside the courtroom."

Mr. Clark is a registered U.S. patent attorney with over 15 years of experience representing clients in all aspects of intellectual property. He has litigated over 30 civil cases, including 25 patent disputes including before the U.S. International Trade Commission. Mr. Clark, a former partner at Howrey LLP, has been recognized on Super Lawyers magazine's Texas Rising Stars list.

Mr. Hackney is a commercial litigator who has represented energy companies in a variety of disputes. He practiced for four years at a prominent Houston litigation boutique before joining AZA. He is a former federal clerk, management consultant and professional writer. Mr. Hackney has been recognized on Super Lawyers magazine's Texas Rising Stars list.

Mr. McBride is an IP lawyer who focuses on patent litigation and prosecution. His cases have involved semiconductors, flash memory controllers, fiber optic networks and video. He has prosecuted patents in hardware and software, aerospace and energy. Mr. McBride has been recognized on Super Lawyers magazine's Texas Rising Stars list.

Ms. Robinson is an appellate lawyer with extensive experience in state and federal courts. The co-author of O'Connor's Texas Rules * Civil Trials since 2018, she is board certified in civil appellate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Ms. Robinson is recognized in the 2019 Best Lawyers in America guide for her appellate work.

Ahmad, Zavitsanos, Anaipakos, Alavi & Mensing P.C., or AZA, is a Houston-based law, firm that is home to true courtroom lawyers with a formidable track record in complex commercial litigation, including energy, intellectual property and business dispute cases. AZA is recognized by Chambers USA 2018 among the best in Texas commercial law; by U.S. News – Best Lawyers' Best Law Firms as one of the country's best commercial litigation firms for seven years running including 2019; and previously by Law360 as a Texas Powerhouse law firm. National corporate counsel named AZA one of the country's best in client service among law firms serving the Fortune 1000. See www.azalaw.com.

