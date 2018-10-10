AZBio to Honor Eleven Arizona Legislators as Trailblazers

The 2018 AZBio Trailblazer Honorees are: Senator Nancy Barto, Senator Sean Bowie, Senator Kate Brophy McGee, Representative Douglass Coleman, Representative Heather Carter, Representative Regina Cobb, DDS, Representative Randall Friese, MD, Representative Mark Finchem, Representative Maria Syms, and Representative Jeff Weninger.

Senator Kimberly Yee will be honored with the Chairman’s Award.

The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) today announced that it will honor eleven Arizona Legislators at the 2018 AZBio Trailblazer Awards and Legislative Appreciation Luncheon on December 13, 2018, in Phoenix, Arizona.

What it means to be a trailblazer…

Each year, AZBio looks back across the legislative session to identify those leaders whose actions and active engagement support the growth of Arizona’s life science and healthcare industry and help to ensure the people of Arizona benefit from its success. Scores are then tallied and the top ten legislative leaders are named the year’s Trailblazers.

“This year’s Trailblazers come from both sides of the aisle and both the Senate and the House. They are champions for quality education, improving healthcare delivery, and supporting the growth of our life science ecosystem,” shared AZBio President & CEO Joan Koerber-Walker.

The 2018 AZBio Honorees are:

Senator Kimberly Yee, Chairman’s Award

Trailbazer Honorees:

Senator Nancy Barto

Senator Sean Bowie

Senator Kate Brophy McGee

Representative Douglass Coleman

Representative Heather Carter

Representative Regina Cobb, DDS

Representative Randall Friese, MD

Representative Mark Finchem

Representative Maria Syms

Representative Jeff Weninger

The Arizona business and bioscience community will come together on December 13, 2018, for a special luncheon to honor members of the Arizona Legislature along with the State and Local Elected Officials who have made it possible for the Arizona Bioscience Industry to gain national recognition, build capital infrastructure, and take its place as a leader in both scientific discovery and job growth for the 2018 AZBio Trailblazer Awards and Legislative Luncheon.

Putting Innovation in the Spotlight

In 2018, AZBio celebrated its 15th anniversary of supporting life science innovation and innovators in Arizona. The 2018 Trailblazer honorees embrace the goal of making life better for the people of Arizona just as AZBio Members do. The Trailblazer Luncheon will feature short presentations by life science innovators working to make life better for people in Arizona and around the world.

About AZBio

For 15 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed, MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people in Arizona and around the world.

