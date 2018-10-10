AZBio to Honor Eleven Arizona Legislators as Trailblazers

The 2018 AZBio Trailblazer Honorees are: Senator Nancy Barto, Senator
The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio)
today announced that it will honor eleven Arizona Legislators at the
2018 AZBio Trailblazer Awards and Legislative Appreciation Luncheon on
December 13, 2018, in Phoenix, Arizona.
What it means to be a trailblazer…
Each year, AZBio looks back across the legislative session to identify
those leaders whose actions and active engagement support the growth of
Arizona’s life science and healthcare industry and help to ensure the
people of Arizona benefit from its success. Scores are then tallied and
the top ten legislative leaders are named the year’s Trailblazers.
“This year’s Trailblazers come from both sides of the aisle and both the
Senate and the House. They are champions for quality education,
improving healthcare delivery, and supporting the growth of our life
science ecosystem,” shared AZBio President & CEO Joan Koerber-Walker.
The 2018 AZBio Honorees are:
Senator Kimberly Yee, Chairman’s Award
Trailbazer Honorees:
-
Senator Nancy Barto
-
Senator Sean Bowie
-
Senator Kate Brophy McGee
-
Representative Douglass Coleman
-
Representative Heather Carter
-
Representative Regina Cobb, DDS
-
Representative Randall Friese, MD
-
Representative Mark Finchem
-
Representative Maria Syms
-
Representative Jeff Weninger
The Arizona business and bioscience community will come together on
December 13, 2018, for a special luncheon to honor members of the
Arizona Legislature along with the State and Local Elected Officials who
have made it possible for the Arizona Bioscience Industry to gain
national recognition, build capital infrastructure, and take its place
as a leader in both scientific discovery and job growth for the 2018
AZBio Trailblazer Awards and Legislative Luncheon.
Putting Innovation in the Spotlight
In 2018, AZBio celebrated its 15th anniversary of supporting life
science innovation and innovators in Arizona. The 2018 Trailblazer
honorees embrace the goal of making life better for the people of
Arizona just as AZBio Members do. The Trailblazer Luncheon will feature
short presentations by life science innovators working to make life
better for people in Arizona and around the world.
Click
here for more information about Trailblazers 2018
