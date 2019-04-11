AZEK EXTERIORS LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE PAINTPRO TRIM COLLECTION NATIONWIDE

Chicago, Ill., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZEK Exteriors®, AZEK Building Products’ newly branded trim and moulding division, is proud to bring its popular PaintPro® trim line to a national audience. After a successful showcase at the 2019 International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas, the revolutionary development in cellular PVC trim is now being distributed across the country. PaintPro has the same high-performance and low-maintenance benefits of classic, white AZEK trim, and is designed to be painted any color. PaintPro will complement any exterior with limitless, long-lasting color options and unmatched product performance.





“As the leader in premium trim, we are thrilled to introduce our groundbreaking PaintPro product to a broader audience,” said Jesse Singh, CEO of the AZEK Company. “Throughout the development process, we took a close look at the needs of our customers and we saw there was high demand for trim that can be painted. This new line is a win-win, offering custom design options for homeowners and greater workability for contractors.”

AZEK Exterior’s PaintPro features a durable, low-maintenance trim board that is virtually impervious to moisture. The line is engineered for superior paint adhesion and offers solid, clean coverage, with one coat - even with darker colors. With PaintPro, the paint applies easily, with no primerrequired, and dries significantly faster.

“We are starting to see the growing popularity of color trim beyond coastal homeowners,” said Loi McLoughlin, AZEK Building Products’ Vice President of Trim Sales. “As national demand grows, a product like PaintPro – that’s designed to be painted and impervious to moisture – will stand the test of time. It’s versatility really allows homeowners to customize their curb appeal.”

PaintPro elegantly complements any siding shade with a full freedom of color choice. Use any light color acrylic latex paint or dark color vinyl-safe paint. Additionally, PaintPro comes in a two-sided, reversible finish: smooth Traditional and woodgrain Frontier. The trim itself is backed by the AZEK Lifetime Limited Warranty. Use the recommended AquaSurTech D100 paint or TruStain products to get fully customizable colors and a 15-year paint and labor warranty.



For more information on AZEK Exterior’s PaintPro trim line visit https://azekexteriors.com.



About AZEK Building Products:

AZEK Building Products, a division of The AZEK Company, manufactures home building materials under two divisions: TimberTech® and AZEK® Exteriors. TimberTech offers a premium portfolio of capped polymer and capped composite decking – as well as railing, porch, lighting and paver products – while AZEK Exteriors manufactures distinctly unique trim and moulding. Together the brands present homeowners, builders, architects, dealers and contractors with a comprehensive suite of first-rate products that are long lasting, sustainable alternatives to wood. AZEK is headquartered in Chicago, IL (with plants in OH and PA) and also owns business operations of Minneapolis-based Ultralox railing systems. For more information visit AZEKCo.com or call 1-877-275-2935.

