AZEK Trim Ranks First for Brand & Quality in New Brand Builder Study

Chicago, Ill., May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZEK Building Products is proud to announce that REMODELING Magazine has ranked AZEK® Trim number one across multiple categories for its 2019 Brand Use Study. The ranking comes on the heels of AZEK Exteriors® recent launch of the innovative PaintPro® Trim Collection, a revolutionary development in cellular PVC trim.

This year AZEK Trim was ranked number one in quality for its decorative mouldings/trim/columns and exterior trim. The product was also recognized for being the number one brand most used and most familiar to remodelers and contractors.

“We hear from contractors everyday about their preference for our products but to earn this award is an honor,” said Jesse Singh, CEO of the AZEK Company. “As the leader in premium trim, we are constantly striving to make quality products that home building and remodeling professionals want to use and can consistently count on.”

Our line of innovative and efficient AZEK Trim products includes:

Classic AZEK Trim comes in a beautiful, universally complementary white; it adds the winning benefits of being virtually impervious to moisture, supremely low maintenance and backed by a lifetime warranty.

For the color-loving customer, new AZEK PaintPro Trim provides the same benefits of Classic AZEK Trim but can also be painted any color (including black and other dark colors) with an amazing 30-minute dry time and no prep needed before painting.

New AZEK Cornerboards come ready to install, eliminating the need to glue trim together at the corners while providing a dirt-free, seamless transition between siding and trim.

One-Piece Skirt Boards remove the need for starter strips to save installation labor and material costs while giving a house a beautiful base that’s fully fortified for ground contact.

AZEK Trim Protective Film helps prevent damage before installation to reduce waste; the trim looks great when it arrives at the jobsite and even better when it’s installed.

Hanley Wood, the parent company of REMODELING Magazine, surveys contractors every two years on what counts most in product selection and what brands are held in high regard. The results are published as part of its Brand Use Study.

For more information and to view our complete line of AZEK Trim visit https://azekexteriors.com

About AZEK Building Products:

AZEK Building Products, a division of The AZEK Company, manufactures home building materials under two divisions: TimberTech® and AZEK® Exteriors. TimberTech offers a premium portfolio of capped polymer and capped composite decking – as well as railing, porch, lighting and paver products – while AZEK Exteriors manufactures distinctly unique trim and moulding. Together the brands present homeowners, builders, architects, dealers and contractors with a comprehensive suite of first-rate products that are long lasting, sustainable alternatives to wood. AZEK is headquartered in Chicago, IL (with plants in OH and PA) and also owns business operations of Minneapolis-based Ultralox railing systems. For more information visit AZEKCo.com or call 1-877-275-2935.

