Aages : Notice of dividend distribution

05/29/2019 | 05:29pm EDT

547530 Sângeorgiu de Mureş, str. Agricultorilor nr. 16, România Tel.: +40-265-213043, 215960, 306081, Fax: +40-265-215769 C.I.F.: RO 1196550; Nr. înregistrare ORC: J26-577/1991E-Mail: office@aages.ro;Web: www.aages.ro

CURRENT REPORT

As of May 29th, 2019

SC AAGES SA

Str. Agricultorilor Nr. 16, Sangeorgiu de Mures, 547530, judetul Mures

Market where standard category Bucharest Stock Exchange securities are traded

Tax number RO 1196550

Subscribed and paid share capital RON 2.000.000

Registered at the Trade Register Office under no.: J26/577/1991

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

The undersigned, AAGES SA ,based in the town of Sangeorgiu de Mures, 16 Agricultorilor Street, Mures county, registered with Trade Register number J26/577/1991 and tax number RO 1196550, duly represented by Mr. Molnar Gabor-General Manager, hereby informs investors that:

    • Starting from June 4th, 2019,-payment date- the process of dividend distribution shall start, as approved by the Decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders as of April
      24th, 2019. The distribution shall take place under the following conditions:
  2. The total amount approved for distribution as dividends: RON 1.500.000,00 ;
  3. Gross dividend/share: RON 0,15 ;
  4. Beneficiaries of the dividends: the shareholders registered with the Register of Shareholders at the end of May 15th, 2019 (registration date, as approved by the OGMS as of April 24th, 2019), ex- date as of May, 14th, 2019 ;
  5. The method for dividend distribution:
    • the dividends shall be distributed via Depozitarul Central SA;

-the appointed agent for payment: BRD GSG SA;

-for shareholders who, at the registration date, hold shares listed in Section II a of the Register of Shareholders in the account opened with a Participant, the dividends will be paid by bank transfer on the instructions of the Depozitarul Central SA in the Participants' accounts at the date of payment, without submitting additional documents.

Bank: BRD GSG Tg.Mures, Swift Code: BRDEROBU, IBAN: RO49BRDE270SV03080132700 / RON;

RO14BRDE270SV02447422700 / EUR, Cap. soc. 2.000.000 RON

2

    • for the shareholders not represented by Participants whose bank account (IBAN) registered at Depozitarul Central SA, the payment of dividends shall be done by wire transfer;
  • for shareholders not represented by Participants who do not own a bank account whose IBAN is in Depozitarul Central SA records, payment of dividends will be made in cash, at the counters of the designated Paying Agent, respectively BRD GSG SA. The cash dividends may be collected by resident shareholders by showing the identity card (stipulating the personal identity number) and, fornon-resident shareholders, by showing the passport; the passport series and number should be consistent with the data registered at the Depozitarul Central .

Please note that, under the Law 227/2015 (Tax Code), the Company has the legal obligation to withhold and to wire the tax for dividends to the state budget.

Best regards,

General Manager

Molnar Gabor

Disclaimer

Aages SA published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 21:28:03 UTC
