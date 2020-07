9 July 2020

Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. sets the date for the disclosure of its financial results for the period ended on 30 June 2020. The disclosure date will be on Wednesday 29 July 2020 after the close of trading session of the same day. In addition, the Analyst Conference Call will be held on 6 August 2020 at 2:00 PM.

