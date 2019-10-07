CHICAGO, Ill., Oct 07, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Aaron Ozee, author of notable children's book, "Regulus" (ISBN: 978-1387010790), has partnered with adored intercontinental tourism network, Rainforest Cruises, bringing a printed copy of his enchanting publication along with them during their exploration of the Galapagos Islands.



Being the legendary volcanic archipelago that Charles Darwin visited in 1835 while conducting research for his Theory of Evolution, Galapagos Islands are the permanent residence for 56 species with 27 of those species only found in the region. The assemblage of wildlife boasts tortoises, lizards, birds, fish, and blooming vegetation which drives visitors from around the globe to explore the untouched wonders of the gargantuan national park.



Located 1,000 kilometers from the nearest coast, Galapagos Islands are positioned in the Pacific Ocean and remain a Province of Ecuador alongside the eastern reach of Latin America. Multiple adventurers have organized missions to survey the flourishing ecosystem of the chained isle and made exuberant discoveries which have classified Galapagos Islands as the most diverse habitat on the planet.



Following the sending of "Regulus" into the expansive void of space or across the snowy peaks of Mount Everest, the marvelous chatter that has emerged from the procurement of these achievements continues to conjure greater curiosity as Ozee develops his next great move.



"Even though science was never my favorite subject during school, my fascination around the unexplored came from certain experiences throughout my childhood," commented Ozee during the announcement of this historical undertaking. "Charles Darwin, the most prolific naturalist of the 20th Century, found the Galapagos Islands to contain secrets which have stunned humankind for centuries. Witnessing the beauty of the Galapagos Islands has become an exhilarating myth for me rather than luxurious vacations for those with fearless pleasures. Seeing how the Galapagos Islands have revealed breathtaking evidence supporting the dawn of man, the significance of this venture exceeds our appreciation for biological grandeur."



Aside from the execution of this project, "Regulus" has become the First Children's Book On Galapagos Islands, the First Self-Published Book On Galapagos Islands, and the First American Children's Book On Galapagos Islands. The growing community of writers, publishers, and readers are scratching their heads over how Ozee has managed to collect these feats using limited resources and when the next locale will unravel.



Copies of "Regulus" can be purchased from https://www.aaronozee.com or mainstream shopping outlets.



As for information about Rainforest Cruises, just visit https://www.rainforestcruises.com.



News Source: Aaron Ozee

Related link: http://www.aaronozee.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/aaron-ozee-lands-bestselling-childrens-book-regulus-on-galapagos-islands/