AbCellera Announces Multi-Target Partnership Agreement with a Top 5 Global Pharma

AbCellera, a technology leader in therapeutic antibody discovery from
natural immune repertoires, today announced a multi-target and
multi-year collaboration with Novartis. Under the agreement, AbCellera
will apply its expertise in antibody discovery and its single-cell
screening technology to advance programs on up to ten targets elected by
the pharmaceutical partner.
“AbCellera continues to build its reputation as a high-powered
innovation shop and the premier provider for therapeutic antibody
discovery from natural immune responses. This partnership with Novartis
marks an important evolution of our partnering strategy, expanding from
target-based collaborations to deal structures that encourage long-term
relationships and provide extended technology access to select
partners,” said Carl Hansen, President and CEO of AbCellera.
Over the past three years, AbCellera has successfully completed more
than thirty antibody discovery programs, including deals with seven
global pharmaceutical companies and top-tier public and venture-backed
biotech companies. Applying best-in-class technology and custom
innovation to each project, AbCellera enables programs for any target
class, including difficult multi-pass membrane proteins, and provides
its partners with a competitive advantage through superior diversity,
speed, and quality.
Under the terms of the agreement with Novartis, AbCellera is eligible to
receive technology access, research funding, downstream milestone
payments, and royalties on net sales of products.
About AbCellera Biologics Inc.
AbCellera is a privately held
company that engages in partnerships to discover and develop
next-generation therapeutic antibodies. AbCellera’s single-cell platform
integrates end-to-end capabilities for therapeutic antibody discovery
through a combination of technologies including proprietary
immunizations, microfluidics, high-throughput imaging, genomics,
computation, and laboratory automation. Ultra-deep screening of single B
cells allows unprecedented access to natural immune responses, enabling
rapid isolation of large and diverse panels of high-quality lead
antibodies from any species, including humans. www.abcellera.com
