AbCellera and Denali Therapeutics Sign Expanded Multi-Year, Multi-Target Deal to Discover Therapeutic Antibodies for Neurological Diseases

AbCellera
today announced an expanded collaboration with Denali
Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to discover antibodies as therapies
for neurological indications. AbCellera will generate panels of
antibodies for up to eight drug targets nominated by Denali using
AbCellera’s high-throughput, ultra-deep single-cell immune profiling
capabilities. This multi-target deal expands the scope of the initial
collaboration, announced
in June 2018, that successfully produced potent lead candidates now
in preclinical development. Under the financial terms of the
agreement, AbCellera will receive a technology access fee and research
funding, and is eligible for milestone payments and royalties based on
the development and commercialization of antibodies generated under this
collaboration.
“We continue to be impressed with the speed of discovery, the quality,
and the diversity of the antibodies AbCellera delivers,” said Denali COO
Alexander Schuth. “Through this agreement, we have secured expanded
access to an industry-leading technology to accelerate the discovery of
antibody-based therapies for patients with neurological diseases.”
“Next-generation antibody drugs hold tremendous potential for the
treatment of neurodegenerative and other neurological diseases, one of
the great unmet challenges facing our society. Conquering these complex
diseases will require that we leave no stone unturned, build strong
collaborations and bring together the best in science and technology”,
said Carl Hansen, CEO of AbCellera. “With the vast majority of approved
antibodies originating from natural immune systems, the field is
recognizing the advantages of immune repertoire screening to maximize
chances of success. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to
providing partners with industry-leading discovery innovation to deliver
numerous, diverse, and high-quality antibody candidates, meaning faster
timelines and more robust shots on goals.”
About AbCellera Biologics Inc.
AbCellera is a privately held
company that engages in partnerships to discover and develop
next-generation therapeutic antibodies. AbCellera's single-cell platform
integrates end-to-end capabilities for therapeutic antibody discovery
through a unique combination of technologies including proprietary
immunizations, microfluidics, high-throughput imaging, genomics, deep
computation, artificial intelligence, and laboratory automation.
Ultra-deep screening of single B cells allows unprecedented access to
natural immune responses, enabling rapid isolation of large and diverse
panels of high-quality lead antibodies from any species, including
humans.
For additional information, please visit www.abcellera.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005087/en/