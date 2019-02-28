Log in
AbCellera and Denali Therapeutics Sign Expanded Multi-Year, Multi-Target Deal to Discover Therapeutic Antibodies for Neurological Diseases

02/28/2019 | 06:09am EST

AbCellera today announced an expanded collaboration with Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to discover antibodies as therapies for neurological indications. AbCellera will generate panels of antibodies for up to eight drug targets nominated by Denali using AbCellera’s high-throughput, ultra-deep single-cell immune profiling capabilities. This multi-target deal expands the scope of the initial collaboration, announced in June 2018, that successfully produced potent lead candidates now in preclinical development. Under the financial terms of the agreement, AbCellera will receive a technology access fee and research funding, and is eligible for milestone payments and royalties based on the development and commercialization of antibodies generated under this collaboration.

“We continue to be impressed with the speed of discovery, the quality, and the diversity of the antibodies AbCellera delivers,” said Denali COO Alexander Schuth. “Through this agreement, we have secured expanded access to an industry-leading technology to accelerate the discovery of antibody-based therapies for patients with neurological diseases.”

“Next-generation antibody drugs hold tremendous potential for the treatment of neurodegenerative and other neurological diseases, one of the great unmet challenges facing our society. Conquering these complex diseases will require that we leave no stone unturned, build strong collaborations and bring together the best in science and technology”, said Carl Hansen, CEO of AbCellera. “With the vast majority of approved antibodies originating from natural immune systems, the field is recognizing the advantages of immune repertoire screening to maximize chances of success. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing partners with industry-leading discovery innovation to deliver numerous, diverse, and high-quality antibody candidates, meaning faster timelines and more robust shots on goals.”

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.
AbCellera is a privately held company that engages in partnerships to discover and develop next-generation therapeutic antibodies. AbCellera's single-cell platform integrates end-to-end capabilities for therapeutic antibody discovery through a unique combination of technologies including proprietary immunizations, microfluidics, high-throughput imaging, genomics, deep computation, artificial intelligence, and laboratory automation. Ultra-deep screening of single B cells allows unprecedented access to natural immune responses, enabling rapid isolation of large and diverse panels of high-quality lead antibodies from any species, including humans.

For additional information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Find a complete list of news announcements on AbCellera’s online news feed, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @AbCelleraBio.


© Business Wire 2019
