Abaco Announces Flexible, Rugged 4-Channel Gigabit Ethernet Interface XMC to Help Minimize Size, Weight and Power (SWaP)

11/12/2019 | 11:01am EST

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems today announced the XMC477RC 4-Channel SFP Gigabit Ethernet Interface, further expanding the company's range of network interface card options. The new XMC is distinguished by its support for four SFP (Small Form Factor Pluggable) modules for maximum flexibility, allowing customers to choose between 1000BASE-X optical or 1000BASE-T copper connectivity. When paired with an Abaco single board computer, the XMC477RC delivers a high degree of functional density that can reduce the number of cards in a chassis – eliminating, for example, the requirement for a dedicated Ethernet switch – that can help minimize the size, weight and power (SWaP) of a subsystem.

Abaco Systems

The XMC477RC also provides a simple and highly cost-effective form-, fit- and function compatible upgrade for existing users of the PMC676RC or PMC677RC who will benefit from a more configurable product with higher throughput.

Fully rugged, with the ability to operate in temperatures between -40°C to +85°C, the XMC477RC is designed for naval/marine-, land- and air platforms within defense and aerospace markets including fire control systems, airborne mission computers, radar systems and flight control. It supports a high speed link to the host via an x4 PCIe™ connection, allowing all front I/O ports to run at full line rate.

"Minimizing size, weight and power is becoming increasingly important to our customers as military platforms become smaller while incorporating increasing functionality – and the XMC477RC can play a key role in helping them achieve that," said Peter Thompson, Vice President, Product Management at Abaco. "The XMC477RC further broadens our already-extensive product offering, enhancing our ability to provide customers with a complete, single source solution."

Featuring an industry standard Intel® I350-AM4 quad port Gigabit Ethernet controller that gives native support for enhanced virtualization features such as VMDq and up to eight virtual machines allocated per port, the XMC477RC is easy to set up and use. It is supported by native drivers for common operating systems including Microsoft Windows®, Linux® and LynxOS®. Abaco can additionally provide drivers for VxWorks® and Solaris™.

More information:
Data sheet
Web page

About Abaco Systems

With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term.  With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com

Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation. Linux is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.  LynxOS is a registered trademark of Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. Intel is a registered trademarks of Intel Corporation.  Solaris is a trademark of Oracle.  PCIe is a trademark of PCI-SIG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abaco-announces-flexible-rugged-4-channel-gigabit-ethernet-interface-xmc-to-help-minimize-size-weight-and-power-swap-300956231.html

SOURCE Abaco Systems


© PRNewswire 2019
