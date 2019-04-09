Abaco Announces New 3U OpenVPX Rugged Single Board Computer that Uniquely Combines High Performance, Advanced Security and Leading Edge Thermal Management

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems today announced the SBC3511 3U OpenVPX rugged single board computer, which provides a unique combination of high performance, advanced security and leading edge thermal management. Target applications for the new platform include C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and the most demanding industrial applications.

The SBC3511's high performance derives from the new, highly integrated Intel® Xeon® E-2176M 6-core/12-thread processor (formerly known as Coffee Lake) operating at 2.7GHz with TurboBoost up to 4.4GHz, 32 GBytes of DDR4 RAM and the inclusion of up to 256 GBytes of nVME SSD. It also features a 40 Gigabit Ethernet data plane, delivering not only a high speed interconnect but also alignment with the SOSA™ technical standard.

SOSA – Sensor Open Systems Architecture - creates a common framework for transitioning sensor systems to an open systems architecture, based on key interfaces and open standards established by industry-government consensus.

The new single board computer includes a range of security features designed to assist with user-defined Anti-Tamper and Information Assurance strategies. The onboard Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+™ MPSoC's built-in security capabilities include a physical unclonable function (PUF), user-accessible hardened cryptographic blocks, asymmetric authentication, side channel attack protection, and other silicon-based AT features. It can be utilized to instantiate a range of Abaco-defined security features, or by customers to embed application-specific features. Support is also provided for Intel's Trusted Execution Technology.

The SBC3511 features a unique thermal management design which allows deterministic high performance even at the extended temperatures typical of deployment on space-constrained platforms in combat zones. This is in contrast to less efficient thermal management designs that see a processor's performance throttled back at high temperatures.

"The SBC3511 is the result of extensive feedback from our customers about what they want," said Peter Thompson, Vice President, Product Management at Abaco Systems. "Their priorities are maximum processing power under all conditions for advanced applications; comprehensive provision for security; and interoperability. The SBC3511 not only delivers on these requirements, but is also supported by Abaco's extensive ecosystem that includes graphics processors, FPGA and DSP boards, switches and carrier cards to enable the creation of complete systems."

Development kits, including starter cages and accessories, are also available.

The SBC3511 also includes a x8 PCIe™ Gen 3 XMC site; one USB 2.0 port and one USB 3.1 port; a DisplayPort™ interface; two serial ports; a SATA port; and up to eight GPIO pins.

Also included is a rich range of software options. AMI UEFI includes support of BIOS Guard for signed image execution. Open Linux® (Fedora), Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS (Linux), Wind River Linux, VxWorks® 7, Windows® 10 will also be available, as will comprehensive deployed test software (PBIT, CBIT and IBIT).

