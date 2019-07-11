Abacus Health Products : Announces New Retail Purchase Orders and Provides CBDMEDIC™ Update

WOONSOCKET, RI, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Abacus Health Products ("Abacus" or the "Company") (CSE: ABCS) today announced new retail purchase orders for its line of CBDMEDIC™ products, which are sold to consumers via retail chains and the company's e-commerce platform.

Abacus is proud to announce the Company has received purchase orders from CVS (NYSE: CVS) to carry two of its new CBDMEDIC™ dermatology products for Eczema and Itch & Rash in over 400 stores. Furthermore, these two products plus an additional eight CBDMEDIC pain products will move in-line in over 600 stores. In-line is where products are sold on the shelf according to their applicable category section. For example, these eight pain products will be added to the analgesic section of the store.

"We are encouraged to see the continued interest and growth in CBDMEDIC™ among leading retailers throughout the United States," said Perry Antelman, CEO of Abacus. "In particular, the fact that CBDMEDIC™ products are now being positioned in-line demonstrates the acceptance of our over-the-counter products within the traditional pain relief and skincare categories and we look forward to seeing the continued growth in the number of retail locations in which CBDMEDIC™ is available."

A range of products within the CBDMEDIC™ line are now available in Harmon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Giant Eagle, URM Stores, Road Runner Sports, Fruth Pharmacy, Hartig, and Dierbergs retail stores. In total, these chains account for over 400 store locations in which CBDMEDIC™ products are available in the United States.

In total, purchase orders received to date for CBDMEDIC™ products represent availability in 15 retail and pharmacy chains and approximately 2,200 store locations in 11 states throughout the U.S.

About Abacus Health Products, Inc.

Abacus is a company engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from Cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus' products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus' formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: (i) CBD CLINIC™, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and (ii) CBDMEDIC™, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus' products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

