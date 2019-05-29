Abacus Medicine A/S : postpones planned IPO

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Abacus Medicine A/S / Key word(s): IPO

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Copenhagen/Frankfurt, 29 May 2019 European pharmaceutical parallel trade company Abacus Medicine A/S ("Abacus Medicine" or the "Company" and together with its fully consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), and its majority shareholder, Wagner Family Holding ApS, which is owned and ultimately controlled by Founder and CEO Flemming Wagner and his family, have decided today, despite strong anchor investor interest, to postpone the planned Initial Public Offering (IPO), due to the currently unfavourable market environment.

Abacus Medicine will continue to closely monitor the market environment.



Media and Investor Relations Contact In Denmark:

Abacus Medicine

Ole Lindhardt

Head of Communications

M: +45 20 18 39 52

ole.lindhardt@abacusmedicine.com

In the United Kingdom:

FTI Consulting

Dr. Robert Winder

Senior Director

T: +44 20 3727 1617 | M: +44 7854 337738

rob.winder@fticonsulting.com In Germany:

FTI Consulting

Carolin Amann

Managing Director

T: +49 69 920 37 132

M: +49 175 299 3048

carolin.amann@fticonsulting.com

