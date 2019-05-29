Abacus Medicine A/S : postpones planned IPO

DGAP-News: Abacus Medicine A/S / Key word(s): IPO

Abacus Medicine postpones planned IPO



29.05.2019 / 23:28

PRESS RELEASE

Abacus Medicine postpones planned IPO



Copenhagen/Frankfurt, 29 May 2019 European pharmaceutical parallel trade company Abacus Medicine A/S ("Abacus Medicine" or the "Company" and together with its fully consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), and its majority shareholder, Wagner Family Holding ApS, which is owned and ultimately controlled by Founder and CEO Flemming Wagner and his family, have decided today, despite strong anchor investor interest, to postpone the planned Initial Public Offering (IPO), due to the currently unfavourable market environment.

Flemming Wagner, CEO and co-founder of Abacus Medicine, said: "We have seen strong interest from anchor investors and held supportive talks with investors. The decision to postpone the IPO is based on the current market conditions and we think this step is in the best interest of both our Company and the investors."

Abacus Medicine remains fully focused on the execution of its proven strategy which is geared towards profitable growth in the parallel trade core business while at the same time expanding into the highly synergistic Aposave business.

Abacus Medicine will continue to closely monitor the market environment.



