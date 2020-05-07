Log in
AbacusNext Partners with Top Legal Organizations to Support Front-line Health Care Workers

05/07/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

Parties will provide free software and legal services to medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, today announced its partnership with Dykema Gossett PLLC, the Chicago Bar Association and the Alabama State Bar to provide free software and legal services to front-line medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AbacusNext and its partners are proud to announce the Estate Plans for First Responders initiative, which allows health care workers to prepare legal documents—such as a will, living will, estate plan and health care power of attorney—quickly and remotely, without the need to meet with an attorney in person. Virtual interviews, the newest feature in HotDocs Advance document automation software, enable this process by allowing legal firms to conduct interviews with clients online. The initiative is an expansion of the Wills for Heroes program, which provides free legal services to firefighters, police personnel and other first responders.

AbacusNext will provide free licenses to HotDocs Advance to its partners, which will in turn provide free legal counsel to individuals to help them make the best decisions for themselves and their families. All attorneys are provided with training on how to use HotDocs software and become familiar with the accompanying document templates. 

“The Chicago Bar Association is very grateful to our partners at AbacusNext for making it possible for us to quickly launch a user-friendly virtual platform to serve first responders and essential health care workers during this time,” says Jennifer Byrne, Young Lawyers Section director of the Chicago Bar Association. “It’s a great example of how the legal community and its supporting vendors can come together to make a positive difference in the community.”

Christy Crow, president of the Alabama State Bar, also states, “The Alabama State Bar is proud to have been a longtime partner of AbacusNext in our Wills for Heroes program. The current pandemic has revealed a new kind of hero to us all: the front-line medical responder. We’re pleased to be able to partner with AbacusNext again to honor these heroes and provide them some peace of mind while they are providing our communities much needed health care.”

Scott Johnson, chief executive officer at AbacusNext, adds, “Our partnership with these esteemed organizations will provide much-needed support to front-line medical staff. Our hope is that, by streamlining the preparation of necessary legal documentation, we can allow these individuals to focus on their work and families.”

Organizations interested in participating in the program can contact Jim Raynoha at jraynoha@abacusnext.com.

About AbacusNext
AbacusNext is a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, offering a complete suite of practice management, payment processing and document automation solutions with on-site, public and private cloud hosting options. With over 100,000 users across 60 countries, we have been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, visit abacusnext.com.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for AbacusNext
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
651.552.7753

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
