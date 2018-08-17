Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Abadon Real Estate : Annex to the fifth annex to the report 27/2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 11:31am CEST

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

For the period from 1 January to 1 June 2018

Prepared pursuant to the International Financial Reporting Standards

1|Page

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Data related to the Separate financial statement prepared according to IFRS

Items of statement on comprehensive income and Statement of cash flows

01.06.2018

k PLN 01.06.2017

01.06.2018

k EUR 01.06.2017

Revenues

69,674

1

16,465

0

Profit (loss) from operations

(49)

(233)

(11)

(55)

Gross profit (loss)

2,131

(233)

504

(55)

Net profit (loss)

1,642

(224)

388

(53)

Net cash flows from operating activity

(57,061)

(731)

(13,485)

(172)

Net cash flows from investment activities

22,516

(88,560)

5,321

(20,886)

Net cash flows from financial activity

9,294

87,270

2,196

20,581

Change in cash and other cash

(25,251)

(2,021)

(5,967)

769,195

Profit (loss) per one share (in PLN / EUR)

0.06

(0.01)

0.01

(0.00)

k PLN

k EURItems of Statement of financial situation 01.06.2018

31.12.2017

01.06.2018

31.12.2017

Total assets

304,957

322,405

70,680

77,299

Long-term liabilities

32,040

15,579

7,426

3,735

Short-term liabilities

211,818

247,369

49,093

59,308

Owners' equity

61,099

59,457

14,161

14,255

Share capital

28,068

28,068

6,505

6,729

Average weighted number of shares

28,067,522

28,067,522

28,067,522

28,067,522

Book value per one share (in PLN/ EUR)

2.18

2.12

0.50

0.51

The selected financial data presented in the financial statement was converted to EUR as follows:

- items concerning the statement of profit and loss and statement of cash flows for the current reporting period (previous reporting period - in brackets), were converted according to the exchange rate being an arithmetic mean of average exchange rates published by NBP, applicable on the last day of each month of the year.

The exchange rate was 1 EUR = PLN 4.2316 (1 EUR = PLN 4.2402).

Balance sheet items were converted according to average exchange rate published by NBP, applicable as at the balance sheet date of the current reporting period (previous reporting period - in brackets).

The exchange rate was 1 EUR = PLN 4.3146 (1 EUR = PLN 4.1709).

1|Page

Separate Financial StatementABADON REAL ESTATE S.A.

REPORT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.01. TO 01.06.2018 (in k PLN)

LIST OF CONTENTS

I.

INTRODUCTION TO THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENT............................................... 5

GENERAL INFORMATION............................................................................................................... 5

  • 1. Information about the Company.............................................................................. 5

  • 2. Composition of the Management Board............................................................... 5

  • 3. Composition of the Supervisory Board:.................................................................... 6

  • 4. The period of operation of the Company is indefinite........................................ 6

  • 5. Approval of the financial statement........................................................................ 7

BASIS FOR PRAPARING THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENT........................................... 7

  • 1. Statement on compliance and reliability............................................................... 7

  • 2. Functional currency, presentation currency of the financial statement and

the level of roundings............................................................................................................ 7

PLATFORM OF THE APPLIED INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS...... 8

1. Status of approving Standards in the EU................................................................. 8

2. Voluntary change of the accounting principles................................................... 8

3. Amendments to the existing standards published by the International

Accounting Standard Board.............................................................................................. 8

APPLIED SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES (POLICY)............................................. 11

1. Accounting principles................................................................................................. 11

  • 2. Intangible assets........................................................................................................... 11

  • 3. Fixed assets..................................................................................................................... 12

  • 4. Lease................................................................................................................................ 13

  • 5. Long-term investments................................................................................................ 14

  • 6. Stock................................................................................................................................ 14

  • 7. Financial Instruments................................................................................................... 14

  • 8. Financial liabilities and capital instruments........................................................... 16

  • 9. Bank credits.................................................................................................................... 16

  • 10. Trade liabilities........................................................................................................... 16

  • 11. Provisions..................................................................................................................... 17

  • 12. Long-term services................................................................................................... 17

  • 13. Sales revenues........................................................................................................... 18

  • 14. Costs of external financing.................................................................................... 18

PAGE * MERGEFORMAT20 |Page

Separate Financial StatementABADON REAL ESTATE S.A.

REPORT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.01. TO 01.06.2018 (in k PLN)

15. Profit on economic operations............................................................................. 18

16. Transactions in foreign currencies....................................................................... 18

17. Income tax................................................................................................................. 19

ASSUMPTIONS CONCERNING ESTIMATES............................................................................... 19

  • 1. Recognition of revenue.............................................................................................. 19

  • 2. Uncertainty related with tax settlements............................................................... 19

  • 3. Deferred tax asset........................................................................................................ 20

  • 4. Receivables revaluation write-downs.................................................................... 20

INFORMATION ON DIVISIONS OR MERGERS OF THE COMPANY IN THE REPORTING

PERIOD............................................................................................................................................. 20

II. SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENT......................................................................................... 22

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME............................................................................ 22

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL SITUATION..................................................................................... 23

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS..................................................................................................... 25

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNERS' EQUITY.................................................................... 27

III.

NOTES AND EXPLANATIONS TO THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENT.................. 29

NOTE 1 Investments in subsidiaries....................................................................................... 29

1. Stocks and shares in subsidiaries.............................................................................. 29

2. Changes in the structure of the held shares and stocks in subsidiaries in the

current reporting period..................................................................................................... 30

NOTE 2 Financial instruments - comparison of balance sheet and fair values...... 30

NOTE 3 Other long-term financial liabilities....................................................................... 31

NOTE 4 Short-term receivables............................................................................................. 32

NOTE 5 Other short-term financial assets........................................................................... 33

NOTE 6 Construction contracts.......................................................................................... 33

NOTE 7 Prepayments and accruals.................................................................................. 34

NOTE 8 Cash and other cash............................................................................................... 34

NOTE 9 Basic capital.............................................................................................................. 35

NOTE 10 Provisions and accruals......................................................................................... 36

NOTE 11 Credits, loans and other financial liabilities...................................................... 36

1. List of interest bearing credits, loans and other financial liabiities................. 36

2. Structure of maturity of financial liabilities............................................................. 37

3. Financial liabilities split into currencies................................................................... 38

NOTE 12 Leasing....................................................................................................................... 38

1. Financial leasing liabilities.......................................................................................... 38

PAGE * MERGEFORMAT20 |Page

Separate Financial StatementABADON REAL ESTATE S.A.

REPORT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.01. TO 01.06.2018 (in k PLN)

2. Opearing leasing liabilities......................................................................................... 39

NOTE 13 Short-term liabilities................................................................................................. 39

NOTE 14 Income tax................................................................................................................ 40

1. Current income tax...................................................................................................... 40

2. Deferred income tax................................................................................................... 40

NOTE 15 Operating revenues............................................................................................... 41

1. Sales revenues............................................................................................................... 41

2. Other operating revenue........................................................................................... 41

NOTE 16 Operating costs....................................................................................................... 42

  • 1. Internal cost of sales.................................................................................................... 42

  • 2. Costs by type................................................................................................................. 42

  • 3. Other operating costs................................................................................................. 42

  • 4. Employment costs........................................................................................................ 42

NOTE 17 Financial revenues and costs.............................................................................. 43

NOTE 18 Items of revenues, costs, profits/losses recognised in the statement of comprehensive income, split into categories of financial instruments for the

period from 01.01.2018 to 01.06.2018................................................................................. 43

NOTE 19 Discontinued operations....................................................................................... 44

NOTE 20 Profit per share......................................................................................................... 44

NOTE 21 Structure of employment.................................................................................... 45

NOTE NO. 22 Contingent liabilities and not presented contractual liabilities......... 45

NOTE 23 Objectives and principles of financial risk management............................ 45

1. Types of risks................................................................................................................... 45

2. Analysis of sensitivity of interest rate....................................................................... 46

NOTE NO 24. Information about total amount of remuneration and awards for

managers and supervisors of the issuer............................................................................. 47

NOTE 25 Paid dividends.......................................................................................................... 48

NOTE 26 Transactions between the parent entity and consolidated and

unconsolidated entities.......................................................................................................... 48

NOTE 27Events after balance sheet date ................................................................................... 50

NOTE 28 Remuneration of the statutory auditor.............................................................. 51

PAGE * MERGEFORMAT20 |Page

Disclaimer

Abadon Real Estate SA published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 09:30:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Mining Announces $68 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
AQ
12:23pCyberfort Software (CYBF) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Just Content App
AQ
12:23pNORN HORI : Baltic Horizon Fund declared approx. EUR 2 million cash distribution to investors
AQ
12:23pTKK SYMPHONY ACQUISITION CORP : oration Announces Pricing of $220 Million Initial Public Offering
AQ
12:23pREALBIZ MEDIA GROUP CORPORATE UPDATE : Announces Completion of Spin-off and New Contract Covering Multiple Products
AQ
12:23pSQUIRE MINING : Coingeek To Get Exclusive Rights To Squire Minings Next Gen 10nm ASIC Chip
AQ
12:23pPFIZER : Regeneron, Tevas pain drug clears phase 3 efficacy bar
AQ
12:23pPAIN THERAPEUTICS : Announces $11.3 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
AQ
12:23pSCHOUW A/S : & Co. to initiate share buy-back programme of up to DKK 200 million
AQ
12:21pAT&T : New law clears way for tech equipment installation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3TESLA : WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSES TESLA OF SPYING ON EMPLOYEES AT GIGAFACTORY: attorney
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Comedown Sows Tech Doubts -- WSJ
5HAPAG-LLOYD AG : Denmark's Maersk to spin off drilling, hand Total shares to investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.