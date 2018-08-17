Log in
Abadon Real Estate : Fifth annex to the report 27/2018

08/17/2018 | 11:26am CEST

DECLARATION OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF ABADON REAL ESTATE SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA WITH

ITS REGISTERED OFFICES IN BIELSKO BIAŁA ONBALANCE SHEET STATUS OF THE COMPANY

drawn up on 31.07.2018, status as of 01.06.2018

Pursuant to the Commercial Companies Code of 15 September 2000 (Journal of Laws no. 94 item 1037) (hereinafter "the Code"), due to merger of ABADON REAL ESTATE Spółka Akcyjna with its registeredoffices in Bielsko-Biała (hereinafter "the Company") with PETROFOX Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością with its registered offices in Bielsko-Biała, the Company's Board pursuant to art. 499 § 2 item 4 the Commercial Companies Codewithin presenting information on balance sheet status of the Company hereby declares as follows:

  • 1)the Company'sbalance sheet status as of 01.06.2018 results from the financial statement, including:

    • a. Balance sheet as of 01.06.2018, which presents the total balance of assets and liabilities in the amount of PLN 304,957,000.00;

    • b. Statement of profit and loss for the period from 01.01.2018 to 01.06.2018 which presents the net profit in the amount of PLN 1,642,000.00.

  • 2) The financial statement as of 01.01.2018, enclosed to this declaration and constitutes its integral part.

  • 3) The presented financial statement was draw up with application of the same methods and in the same layout as the last annual balance sheet.

  • 4) The financial statement drawn up as of 01.06.2018 was drawn up on the basis of appropriately kept accounting ledgers. It is consistent in form and contents with applicable provisions of lawand the Company's deed.

  • 5) The financial statement presents all significant information for evaluation of profitability and financial result as well as business activities for the period from 01.01.2018 to 01.06.2018, as well as financial and economic standing of the Company as of 01.06.2018.

__________________________________

__________________________________

Nikodem Iskra-Board President

Michał Feist -Board Vice-President

Disclaimer

Abadon Real Estate SA published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 09:25:12 UTC
