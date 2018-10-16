Abadon Real Estate : The annex to the report RB34/2018

Notice of transaction/transactions*referred to in art. 19 sec. 1 of MAR Regulation
|
1
|
Details of the person fulfilling management duties / person who is affiliated with him/her
|
a)
|
Name/Surname
|
MURAPOL S. A.
|
|
2
|
Reason for notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
An entity which is affiliated to the following persons, fulfilling management duties in Abadon Real Estate S.A.:
Board
3)Wiesław Cholewa- Member of the Supervisory Board,
4)Leszek Kołodziej- Member of the Supervisory Board
|
|
b)
|
Original notification / modification
|
Original notification
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, participant of issue authorisation market, auction platform, entity
|
managing or monitoring auctions
|
a)
|
Name
|
ABADON REAL ESTATE S.A.
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
259400ER9KN3AM8URP59
|
|
4
|
Details concerning the transactions: fill this column for (i)each type of the instrument;
|
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions were carried out
|
a)
|
Shares
|
Description of the financial instrument,
|
PLVARNT00019
|
type of instrument, identification code
|
b)
|
Transaction type
|
Sale
|
|
c)
|
Price and volume
|
Price
|
Volume
|
4.05 PLN
|
220.000.
|
d)
|
Summary information
|
-
Total volume
|
220.000 PLN
|
-
Price
|
4.05 PLN
|
e)
|
Transaction date:
|
2018-10-08
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction:
|
Outside the trading system
|
*delete as applicable
An entity which is affiliated to the following persons, fulfilling management duties in Abadon Real Estate
Vice President of the Management
Member of the Supervisory
Member of the Supervisory
Details concerning the transactions: fill this column for (i)each type of the instrument; place where transactions were
Disclaimer
Abadon Real Estate SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 09:02:08 UTC