Abadon Real Estate : The annex to the report RB34/2018

Notice of transaction/transactions*referred to in art. 19 sec. 1 of MAR Regulation

1 Details of the person fulfilling management duties / person who is affiliated with him/her a) Name/Surname MURAPOL S. A. 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status An entity which is affiliated to the following persons, fulfilling management duties in Abadon Real Estate S.A.: 1)Nikodem Iskra - President of the Management Board

2)Michał Feist- Vice President of the Management Board 3)Wiesław Cholewa- Member of the Supervisory Board, 4)Leszek Kołodziej- Member of the Supervisory Board b) Original notification / modification Original notification 3 Details of the issuer, participant of issue authorisation market, auction platform, entity managing or monitoring auctions a) Name ABADON REAL ESTATE S.A. b) LEI 259400ER9KN3AM8URP59 4 Details concerning the transactions: fill this column for (i)each type of the instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions were carried out a) Shares Description of the financial instrument, PLVARNT00019 type of instrument, identification code b) Transaction type Sale c) Price and volume Price Volume 4.05 PLN 220.000. d) Summary information - Total volume 220.000 PLN - Price 4.05 PLN e) Transaction date: 2018-10-08 f) Place of the transaction: Outside the trading system *delete as applicable

