Abadon Real Estate : The annex to the report RB34/2018

10/16/2018 | 11:03am CEST

Notice of transaction/transactions*referred to in art. 19 sec. 1 of MAR Regulation

1

Details of the person fulfilling management duties / person who is affiliated with him/her

a)

Name/Surname

MURAPOL S. A.

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

An entity which is affiliated to the following persons, fulfilling management duties in Abadon Real Estate S.A.:

  • 1)Nikodem Iskra - President of the Management Board

  • 2)Michał Feist- Vice President of the Management

Board

3)Wiesław Cholewa- Member of the Supervisory Board,

4)Leszek Kołodziej- Member of the Supervisory Board

b)

Original notification / modification

Original notification

3

Details of the issuer, participant of issue authorisation market, auction platform, entity

managing or monitoring auctions

a)

Name

ABADON REAL ESTATE S.A.

b)

LEI

259400ER9KN3AM8URP59

4

Details concerning the transactions: fill this column for (i)each type of the instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions were carried out

a)

Shares

Description of the financial instrument,

PLVARNT00019

type of instrument, identification code

b)

Transaction type

Sale

c)

Price and volume

Price

Volume

4.05 PLN

220.000.

d)

Summary information

-

Total volume

220.000 PLN

-

Price

4.05 PLN

e)

Transaction date:

2018-10-08

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside the trading system

Disclaimer

Abadon Real Estate SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 09:02:08 UTC
