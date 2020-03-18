Log in
AbbVie : Inc. - Rule 2.10 Announcement - Relevant Securities in Issue

03/18/2020 | 06:01am EDT

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with Rule 2.10 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules 2013, AbbVie Inc. confirms that as of March 16, 2020 its issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, is comprised of 1,476,672,808 shares of common stock with a par value of $0.01 per share. AbbVie's common stock is traded on the NYSE and Chicago Stock Exchange under the symbol ABBV.  The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the AbbVie common stock is US00287Y1091.

AbbVie confirms that, as of the close of business on March 16, 2020, there were outstanding 8,299,655 options to purchase shares of common stock (the "Stock Options"), 8,008,786 restricted stock units (the "Restricted Stock Units") and 2,714,203 performance shares (the "Performance Shares"). Upon exercise, each Stock Option entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at the applicable exercise price. Upon vesting, each Restricted Stock Unit and Performance Share entitles the holder to receive one share of common stock.

The Directors of AbbVie Inc. accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Any holder of 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of AbbVie Inc. may have disclosure obligations under Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules 2013.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-inc---rule-2-10-announcement---relevant-securities-in-issue-301025777.html

SOURCE AbbVie


© PRNewswire 2020
