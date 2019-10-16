Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Abbott revenue misses as heart devices eclipse diabetes gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 12:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Abbott's heart stents are pictured inside a store at a hospital in New Delhi

(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories fell just short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as weakness in the medical device maker's cardiovascular business overshadowed strong performance in its fast-growing diabetes care unit.

Shares of the company, which also trimmed its full-year profit forecast, flitted between gains and losses. They were last up about 1.7%, after having risen about 13% to Tuesday's close.

"In this environment, investors are nervous. Any room for uncertainty, people react first and ask questions later. Post call... I think people are comfortable with the growth algorithm here," said Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar.

A 63% jump in sales of FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitor powered the diabetes unit's better-than-expected revenue of $665 million. Two analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected $645 million.

The device helps diabetics track blood sugar levels without having to prick their fingers, and the company is awaiting the Food and Drug Administration's approval for the next-generation version of the device, the Freestyle Libre 2.0.

However, a lack of updates on the approval also left investors skittish.

"Admittedly, it's taking longer than we had expected. We obviously misjudged that," Chief Operating Officer Robert Ford said on a conference call with analysts, but did not provide a timeline for the approval.

The cardiovascular business, the company's biggest that houses the MitraClip, posted sales of $2.40 billion, below estimates of $2.44 billion, according to two analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Sales of MitraClip, seen as another growth driver, jumped 30% to $176 million. The device is used to repair leaky heart valves and the company has notched up approvals for new versions and additional indications.

Abbott narrowed its 2019 adjusted earnings per share forecast to a range of $3.23 to $3.25, from a prior expectation of $3.21 to $3.27.

Net earnings rose to $960 million, or 53 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $563 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 84 cents per share, matching analysts' average estimate.

Net sales rose 5.5% to $8.08 billion, just shy of the average analyst estimate of $8.10 billion.   

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Saumya Joseph and Trisha Roy
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 1.52% 83.14 Delayed Quote.13.34%
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. 1.94% 46.82 Delayed Quote.61.21%
EVERCORE INC. 0.32% 77.41 Delayed Quote.7.80%
LONDON SUGAR 0.84% 347.3 End-of-day quote.3.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23pDGA DEMOCRATIC GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION : D'Oh! Eddie Rispone Can't Remember Just How Much He's Cheered On Bobby Jindal Over His Career
PU
12:23pMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Joins Over 400 Companies and Organizations Urging Congress to Pass USMCA
PU
12:18pAbbott revenue misses as heart devices eclipse diabetes gains
RE
12:14pCORRODED PIPE LED TO PHILADELPHIA REFINERY FIRE : U.S. Chemical Safety Board
RE
12:13pAbbott revenue misses as heart devices eclipse diabetes gains
RE
12:13pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/10/16China to attract foreign investment with better business climate
PU
12:11pWall Street flat as upbeat earnings offset trade worries
RE
12:09pBRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America puts investments over cost cuts as 'operating leverage' fades
RE
12:08pTrump says likely won't sign China trade deal until he meets with Xi
RE
12:03pCanada's Co-op Refinery preparing for possible strike action
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
3ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
4Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
5Factbox - How are businesses preparing for a 'no-deal Brexit'?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group