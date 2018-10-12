Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Abbvie settles Humira patent disputes with Novartis unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 12:04am CEST
A screen displays the share price for pharmaceutical maker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Abbvie Inc said on Thursday it settled all patent disputes with Novartis AG, granting it a non-exclusive license to manufacture and sell a copycat version of blockbuster drug, Humira.

Abbvie, however, did not disclose details regarding the royalties it will receive from Novartis generics unit, Sandoz, as part of the agreement.

Shares of Abbvie rose 2.39 percent to $92.87 in after-market trading.

The license period will begin on Sept. 30, 2023 in the United States and on Oct. 16 in most countries in the European Union, Abbvie said in a statement.

Sandoz received marketing approval for its Humira biosimilar from the European Commission in July and had submitted its application to the U.S. health regulator early this year.

Last year, Abbvie reached a settlement with Amgen Inc, delaying Amgen's cheaper biosimilar version of Humira until Jan. 31, 2023.

Humira is the world's best-selling prescription medicine and has long buoyed AbbVie's business, raking in $5.19 billion in second-quarter sales.

But as cheaper biosimilar versions come closer to entering the market, the company has been trying to grow sales from its other medicines, including cancer treatment Imbruvica.

(Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10aIreland's central bank hikes growth forecast
RE
01:03aDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Defence supports PNG security effort for APEC 2018
PU
12:58aDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Advancing Australia’s regional trade interests
PU
12:38aBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : removes fire restrictions on public land in Weston County
PU
12:34aMEXICO TO PROTECT STEEL EXPORTERS FROM CANADIAN MEASURES : statement
RE
12:33aRICHARD BRANSON : Virgin's Branson halts talks on $1 billion Saudi investment in space ventures
RE
12:28aISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Students and researchers at Acadia University to share in historic Budget 2018 funding for science
PU
12:17aEXCLUSIVE : Shell seeks to sell Venezuela JV stake to France's Maurel & Prom - sources
RE
12:13aCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Roadmap to boost Seychelles’ blue ocean economy
PU
12:08aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council 2048 Committee Holds Informal Consultations to Consider Secretary-General’s Progress Report on Guinea-Bissau
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
2ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico
3MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD : MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Portfolio Management Update
4ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : and Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG will pr..
5VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP : VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP. : Announces Purchase of L2 Cobalt Inc.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.