Abby Wambach to Headline Northeast HR Association's 25th Annual Diversity & Inclusion Awards Gala

07/25/2019 | 09:31am EDT

BOSTON, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Northeast HR Association (NEHRA) announced that soccer legend and activist Abby Wambach will be the keynote speaker for their 25th Diversity & Inclusion Awards Gala on April 2, 2020 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel. Since 1994, NEHRA has given out more than $75,000 in college scholarships, recognized dozens of individuals and driven attention to scores of great organizations over the years.

“I cannot think of a better person to headline our ‘Evening of Champions’ celebration,” stated Tracy Burns, NEHRA’s CEO. “Abby’s experience helped create one of the most famous teams in the world. Human Resources and C-suite executives can all learn from her as she shares her team building prowess and her new rules for leaders.”

Burns continued, “This is a special year for NEHRA - the 25th anniversary of our Diversity and Inclusion Awards Gala. NEHRA has been championing D&I for many years and this year we wanted a special keynote speaker to commemorate our long history in the space. Abby knows how to create a culture of excellence and can share her leadership wisdom.”

Wambach is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA World Cup Champion, and the highest all-time international goal scorer among both male and female soccer players. She was the United States’ leading scorer in the 2007 and 2011 Women’s World Cup tournaments and the 2004 and 2012 Olympics. Off the field, Wambach is an activist for equality and inclusion, and the author of The New York Times bestsellers Forward: A Memoir and WOLFPACK

Abby is also co-founder of Wolfpack Endeavor, an organization which is revolutionizing leadership development for women in the workplace and beyond, through her champion mindset, individualized coaching, and team-bound focus.

In addition to more than 500 business leaders, the Evening of Champions will feature several special guests, including past Diversity Champion award winners and scholarship recipients.

To learn more, visit www.nehra.com/gala.

Sponsor Inquiries/Table Reservations: Carole Edson cedson@nehra.com, 781-239-8705

Media Contact: Sara Frank, sfrank@nehra.com, 781-239-8711

About the Northeast HR Association
With more than 2,500 members, NEHRA is the largest, most influential professional HR organization in the Northeast. Founded over 30 years ago, NEHRA’s mission is to educate and empower HR professionals by providing relevant and timely educational programs, offering access to tools and resources, and creating opportunities to build meaningful relationships with peers and thought leaders. https://www.nehra.com

