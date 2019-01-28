Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Abcam : Expands Custom Services Capabilities with the Acquisition of Calico Biolabs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 02:01am EST

Abcam, a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Calico Biolabs, a developer of custom high-quality recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibodies for diagnostics and pharmaceutical company partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190127005043/en/

Abcam scientists at work (Photo: Business Wire)

Abcam scientists at work (Photo: Business Wire)

Joyce Young, Vice President of Custom Services, Abcam, commented: “This acquisition strategically expands our leadership in recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibody technology. The combination of our complementary antibody engineering capabilities will further support our mission to provide our customers with access to the best antibodies for both today’s and tomorrow’s targets of interest.”

Jacinto Villanueva, CEO, Calico Biolabs, commented: “Abcam is a recognised leader for the supply of high-quality validated antibodies, supported by an innovative approach to production and commercialisation, and we are excited to be joining the team. This move will enable us to more fully support the cancer research and associated diagnostics development being carried out by our industry partners.”

Calico Biolabs partners with many of the leaders in the diagnostics and biopharmaceutical industries to create custom products for companion diagnostics. In addition, Calico Biolabs range of ready-made recombinant CAL antibodies™ for critical immuno-oncology targets will now be available at both research and commercial scale, via the Abcam global commercial network.

To find out more about Abcam’s custom services, visit www.abcam.com/custom-services

- ENDS -

Notes to Editors

About Abcam

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life science organisations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company’s proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading, antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company’s pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 110,000 products.

With eleven sites globally, many of Abcam’s 1,100 strong team are located in the world's leading life science research hubs, complementing a global network of services and support.

To discover more, please visit www.abcam.com and www.abcamplc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51aChina 'Blue Sky Action Plan' Drives Demand for Alfdex-separator
PR
02:48aLIU SHIYU : China Gets New Market Regulator -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aVIVENDI : Universal Sale Offers a New Tune
DJ
02:48aEntegris, Versum in Talks to Combine -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Wins Big In Shopko Auction
DJ
02:48aPFIZER : Delves Deeper Into Cancer Drugs
DJ
02:46aChina's iron ore hits 16-month high after Vale dam disaster
RE
02:45aSTHREE : full-year profit rises, but UK growth stutters
RE
02:41aUNITED RUSAL : London Metal Exchange lifts suspension on holding Rusal metal in LME warehouses
RE
02:41aBW LPG : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on increased U.S. rig count, China industrial slowdown
2TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 4 2019
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Emissions angst fuels new tensions in loveless German coalition
4BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
5ALSTOM : ALSTOM : Siemens confirm new concessions on merger to satisfy antitrust demands
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.