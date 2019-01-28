Abcam : Expands Custom Services Capabilities with the Acquisition of Calico Biolabs

Abcam, a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, is pleased
to announce its acquisition of Calico Biolabs, a developer of custom
high-quality recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibodies for diagnostics
and pharmaceutical company partners.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190127005043/en/
Abcam scientists at work (Photo: Business Wire)
Joyce Young, Vice President of Custom Services, Abcam, commented: “This
acquisition strategically expands our leadership in recombinant rabbit
monoclonal antibody technology. The combination of our complementary
antibody engineering capabilities will further support our mission to
provide our customers with access to the best antibodies for both
today’s and tomorrow’s targets of interest.”
Jacinto Villanueva, CEO, Calico Biolabs, commented: “Abcam is a
recognised leader for the supply of high-quality validated antibodies,
supported by an innovative approach to production and commercialisation,
and we are excited to be joining the team. This move will enable us to
more fully support the cancer research and associated diagnostics
development being carried out by our industry partners.”
Calico Biolabs partners with many of the leaders in the diagnostics and
biopharmaceutical industries to create custom products for companion
diagnostics. In addition, Calico Biolabs range of ready-made recombinant
CAL antibodies™ for critical immuno-oncology targets will now be
available at both research and commercial scale, via the Abcam global
commercial network.
To find out more about Abcam’s custom services, visit www.abcam.com/custom-services
- ENDS -
Notes to Editors
About Abcam
As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and
distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial
to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the
industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission,
faster.
Abcam partners with life science organisations to co-create novel
binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and
therapeutics, driven by the Company’s proprietary discovery platforms
and world-leading, antibody expertise.
By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping
advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which
enables new treatments and improved health. The Company’s pioneering
data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their
results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed
citations for its 110,000 products.
With eleven sites globally, many of Abcam’s 1,100 strong team are
located in the world's leading life science research hubs, complementing
a global network of services and support.
To discover more, please visit www.abcam.com
and www.abcamplc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190127005043/en/