Abcam : and the Loulou Foundation Partner to Develop Key Research Tools for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Today, Abcam, a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, and
the Loulou Foundation, a private UK-based foundation dedicated to the
development of therapeutics for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, announced a
research collaboration to discover new tools to advance research in this
area of high unmet medical need.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005356/en/
Under this agreement, the Loulou Foundation will work closely with
Abcam’s team of antibody development experts using its proprietary RabMAb®
technology to generate novel rabbit monoclonal antibody reagents for
detection of CDKL5 and its downstream kinase phosphorylation targets. In
addition, this project has the potential to significantly enhance and
accelerate research into CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder via development of
new, more relevant high-throughput assays.
CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder is among the most prevalent monogenic
neurodevelopmental and epileptic disorders, with an incidence rate of
approximately 1 in 40,000 live births. Infantile spasms present shortly
after birth, and progress to largely intractable epilepsy, along with
neurodevelopmental delay impacting multiple domains. Current
anti-epileptic treatments are only partially effective and there is no
treatment for the neurodevelopmental delay.
Daniel Lavery, Chief Scientific Officer at the Loulou Foundation,
commented: “Despite ongoing research, the mechanisms responsible for the
neurodevelopmental delay and epilepsy caused by CDKL5 Deficiency
Disorder remain unknown. The lack of quality reagents for detecting the
expression and function of CDKL5 has been a significant hurdle to our
understanding of the biology. We are excited to be partnering with Abcam
on this critical project to identify and develop the vital tools to
drive research into this devastating disorder.”
John Baker, SVP, Portfolio and Business Development at Abcam, commented:
“Improved detection and characterization of the CDKL5 protein and its
phosphorylation targets will significantly aid in pre-clinical and
clinical research and help pave the way for more effective therapies. We
are looking forward to a successful collaboration with the Loulou
Foundation. We believe their disease area expertise will perfectly
complement our in-house product development skills and capabilities, to
drive much-needed progress and innovation in this project.”
About Abcam
As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and
distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial
to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the
industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission,
faster.
Abcam partners with life science organisations to co-create novel
binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and
therapeutics, driven by the Company’s proprietary discovery platforms
and world-leading, antibody expertise.
By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping
advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which
enables new treatments and improved health. The Company’s pioneering
data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their
results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed
citations for its 110,000 products.
With eleven sites globally, many of Abcam’s 1,100 strong team are
located in the world's leading life science research hubs, complementing
a global network of services and support.
To discover more, please visit www.abcam.com
and www.abcamplc.com.
About the Loulou Foundation
Loulou Foundation is a private non-profit UK foundation dedicated to
advancing research into the understanding and development of
therapeutics for CDKL5 deficiency disorder. The Foundation funds
important research projects at leading universities and institutes in
the US and Europe, with a total of 31 separate projects in 41 labs at 30
different institutions so far, enabling the focused research of over 120
scientists.
The Loulou Foundation also hosts the CDKL5 Forum, the annual conference
which has become the flagship meeting for CDKL5 deficiency disorder
basic and clinical science. It has also launched the online portal to
enable enhanced collaboration by researchers: www.cdkl5forum.org.
For more information on the Loulou Foundation, please visit www.louloufoundation.org.
About CDD
CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD) is an X-linked genetic disorder caused
by loss-of-function mutations in the CDKL5 gene and results in seizures
that typically begin in the first few months of life, as well as severe
intellectual and gross motor impairment. The CDKL5 gene provides
instructions for making a protein kinase enzyme that is essential for
normal brain development. In the past, CDD was often misdiagnosed as an
atypical form of Rett Syndrome but improved molecular and clinical
diagnoses have identified CDD as a distinct clinical entity.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005356/en/