Abel Bean Law : Announces That Former General Counsel to Governor of Florida, Chief Counsel of the Federal Aviation Administration Joins Firm

Abel Bean Law announced today that Charles M. Trippe, Jr. has joined the Firm as a partner.

Trippe brings to the Firm deep experience as a practicing lawyer, legal executive and counselor, and public servant. He will be based in Jacksonville, where his practice will focus on civil litigation, transportation law and emerging transportation technologies, and the counseling of businesses and entrepreneurs in litigation, risk management, business law and regulatory matters.

“Charlie Trippe will strengthen our existing business law practice and will help us advise our clients on a wide variety of matters,” said Dan Bean, one of Abel Bean’s founding partners. “His broad experience in law firm, corporate, and government practice will be an asset to our clients and to the Firm.”

Trippe most recently served as Chief Counsel to the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, he was in private practice in Jacksonville for 15 years. In 2011 and 2012, he served as General Counsel to the Executive Office of Governor Rick Scott. Between 1994 and 2001 he was a senior in-house lawyer with CSX Transportation, Inc., in Jacksonville. Prior to joining CSXT, Trippe was a partner in the New York office of a national law firm.

Trippe received a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College and a law degree from Columbia Law School.

About Abel Bean Law

