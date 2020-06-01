Log in
Abell Auction Co. : Expands June 14 Sale to Feature Important Jewelry, Fine Art and Antiques From Prominent California Estates

06/01/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

The online-only auction will offer an exquisite mix of signed jewelry and large diamonds, 20th century Western art, and antique and contemporary furniture

Celebrating its 104th year, Abell Auction Co. will hold a two-part auction on Sunday, June 14 featuring property from prominent California estates. The 9 a.m. PDT sale presents an important collection of signed jewelry and large diamonds. The 11 a.m. PDT sale offers an impressive array of Western paintings and 20th century art.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005125/en/

Abell Auction Co.’s expanded June 14 sale presents an important collection of gold, platinum and large diamond jewelry, including this 3.10 fancy natural grey-blue diamond ring (est. $225,000-275,000). (Photo: Business Wire)

Abell Auction Co.’s expanded June 14 sale presents an important collection of gold, platinum and large diamond jewelry, including this 3.10 fancy natural grey-blue diamond ring (est. $225,000-275,000). (Photo: Business Wire)

“Abell is offering a fabulous collection of high-value jewels, timepieces, art and furniture that promise to attract both new and seasoned connoisseurs of fine estate items,” said company CEO Don Schireson. “We have temporarily transitioned to an online-only platform due to the coronavirus pandemic, and look forward to reopening the gallery at the earliest opportunity. Our clients will continue to experience the high level of service, trust and integrity synonymous with the Abell name.”

Abell is honored to continue representing the estate of Eunice and Douglas Goodan in its upcoming auction. Douglas Goodan was the grandson of Los Angeles Times Publisher Harry Chandler, and his wife Eunice was a long-time Los Angeles arts patron and philanthropist. Property from the Goodan collection comes from residences in Cambria, Pasadena and Montecito, Calif.

The June 14 auction features a spectacular collection of Western paintings by artists including Bill Anton, Michael Coleman, Gerald Harvey Jones, Joe Duncan Gleason, Bob Kuhn, Jane Peterson, Carl Clemens Moritz Rungius, Charles Marion Russell, Birger Sandzen and many others.

Fine art in the auction includes paintings, drawings, and sculpture signed by Raffaello Bartoletti, Robert Carston Arneson, Conrad Buff, Carl Oscar Borg, Maurice Braun, Claude Louis Chatelet, Vladimir Cora, Elaine DeKooning, Claire Falkenstein, Charles Arthur Fries, William Griffith, Pauline Lennards Palmer, Edgar Payne, Camille Pissarro, William Ritschel, Dorothea Sharp, Marion Kavanagh Wachtel, Donald Roller Wilson, Si Chen Yuan and other famed artists.

Antique and contemporary furniture includes a Ferdinand Berthoud Kingwood and ormolu mounted tall case clock, Steinway & Sons Louis XV case grand piano, ormolu mounted and parquetry inlaid display cabinet signed Haentges Freres and other stunning items.

Modern and contemporary prints and multiples include works signed David Hockney, Robert Motherwell, Andy Warhol (polaroids) and Victor Vasarely, to name a few.

Decorative arts include a Tiffany Studios ‘Turtleback’ tile chandelier, a Tiffany Studios bronze ‘Colonial’ table lamp, collection of French art glass vases including a Daum table lamp and a Gabriel Argy-Rousseau Egyptian motif glass vase.

An auction preview will be conducted by appointment only through June 13 at the Abell gallery, 2613 Yates Ave. in Los Angeles. A complete catalog is available at www.abell.com. Buyers may place absentee bids via telephone, as well as utilize the LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com bidding platforms for internet sales. For more information, call 800-404-2235 or visit www.abell.com.


© Business Wire 2020
