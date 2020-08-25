Log in
Abell Auction Co. : Presents the Estate of Penny Marshall

08/25/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Treasured belongings of the acclaimed Hollywood actress, director and producer head to online auction on September 13 in Los Angeles

Celebrating its 104th year, Abell Auction Co. is proud to present a collection of one-of-a-kind pieces from the estate of Penny Marshall on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. PDT. The online-only auction will offer an impressive collection of rare American lighting and personal belongings from the late actress, director and producer’s prominent Los Angeles estate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005395/en/

Abell Auction Co. presents online-only sale of rare items from the estate of acclaimed actress, director and producer Penny Marshall on September 13 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Abell Auction Co. presents online-only sale of rare items from the estate of acclaimed actress, director and producer Penny Marshall on September 13 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Marshall is most beloved for her role as Laverne DeFazio on the award-nominated television sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” (1976-1983), for which she received three Golden Globe nominations. Marshall made her directorial debut with “Jumpin' Jack Flash” (1986) before directing “Big” (1988), which became the first film directed by a woman to gross more than $100 million at the U.S. box office. Among numerous other television shows and films, she subsequently directed “Awakenings” (1990), which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, and “A League of Their Own” (1992), which grossed over $132 million at the worldwide box office and advanced women’s baseball in 29 countries.

Over decades, Marshall acquired art, memorabilia and collectibles reflecting her unique interests, tastes and lifestyle. Vintage signage, rare American ceramics, outsider art, Stickley and other Arts & Crafts furniture, and Americana also will highlight the Sept. 13 sale.

Tracy Reiner, the daughter of Marshall and actor and director Rob Reiner, said the family respected her mother’s wishes to entrust many of her belongings to museums, universities, sports and military organizations, and loved ones. “This auction is very personal to our family and includes my mom’s most beautiful, fun and interesting collectibles, including an expansive array of American folk art and lamps,” shared Reiner. “My mom was often attracted to people and things that went unacknowledged. She wanted others to remember each artist’s era and work, and championed each collection into some recognition. The collections of my mom and her dear lifelong friend Carrie Fisher were to revere the unseen artists.”

Notable auction items include a pair of Handel Native American motif table lamps (est. $5,000-7,000); Tiffany Studios bronze smoker’s floor lamp (est. $2,000-$3,000); Donald Roller Wilson painting “Libra” (est. $35,000-$40,000); Annie Leibovitz double photograph of famous directors (est. $5,000-$7,000); Bigelow Kennard & Co. eight stained glass screens (est. $6,000-$8,000); Daum Nancy Majorelle fixture (est. $1,500-$2,000); Pairpoint Puffy San Remo table lamp ($800-$1,200); boat form fire mantel ($800-$1,200); and a folk art collage painting ($4,000-$6,000).

“Abell is honored to offer a stunning collection from the longtime Los Angeles residence of Penny Marshall, an admired and pivotal figure for women in Hollywood,” said Joe Baratta, senior vice president of Business Development and Valuations. “This is an opportunity for friends and admirers from around the world to acquire an item she treasured during her remarkable life.”

An auction preview will be conducted by appointment only through Sept. 12 at the Abell gallery, 2613 Yates Ave. in Los Angeles. A complete catalog is available at www.abell.com. Buyers may place absentee bids via telephone, as well as utilize the LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com bidding platforms for internet sales. For more information, call 800.404.2235 or visit www.abell.com. To access high-resolution images of featured auction items, please visit https://abell.com/penny-marshall-auction-at-abell-september-13-2020/.


© Business Wire 2020
