Aben Resources Commences Drill Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle Region

08/19/2020 | 08:01am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCBB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (the “Aben or the Company”) is pleased to announce that they have commenced drilling at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in the Golden Triangle region of NW British Columbia. The drill program is designed to test a new area with high-grade surface samples from outcrop.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

  • High-grade surface samples returned values ranging from 10.0 to 43.4 g/t Au (grams per tonne), 29.2 to 46.0 g/t Ag and 1.3 to 4.6% Cu in multiple rock samples from outcrop.
  • Mineralized horizon from Hole FK-53 averaged (1.2 g/t Au, 2.4 g/t Ag and 0.3 % Cu over 19.0m) located 110m directly below the area of High-Grade surface samples.
  • Drilling targets potential fault offset of North Boundary Zone.

Initial Drill Targets

The initial area of focus will be on the West bank of the Boundary Valley, roughly 500m south of the high-grade mineralized zone at North Boundary. This area is host to a 300m-long corridor of polymetallic mineralization that has returned gold grades ranging from 10.0 to 43.4 g/t Au (grams per tonne), 29.2 to 46.0 g/t Ag and 1.3 to 4.6% Cu in multiple rock samples from outcrop. Drill hole FK19-53 intersected a mineralized horizon located 110m directly below these surface samples that averaged 1.2 g/t Au, 2.4 g/t Ag and 0.3 % Cu over 19.0m, illustrating the continuity of mineralization over significant vertical extent. The Au-Ag-Cu mineralization and alteration seen in Drill hole FK19-53 core closely resembles mineralization previously discovered by Aben at the high-grade North Boundary zone.

  • 38.7 g/t Au over 10.0m from 114.0-124.0m including 331.0 g/t Au over 1.0m from Hole FK18-10. Also 22.0 g/t Au, 22.4 g/t Ag over 4.0m from 84.0-88.0m
     
  • 6.7 g/t Au, 6.4 g/t Ag and 0.9% Cu over 10.0m, including 18.9 g/t Au, 16.6 g/t Ag and 2.2% Cu over 3.0m in Hole FK17-04
     
  • 21.5 g/t Au, 28.5 g/t Ag and 3.1% Cu over 6.0m from Hole FK17-05

Of note, this mineralized corridor is located West of the Nelson Creek fault, previously thought to cut off the polymetallic mineralization found East of the Nelson Creek fault at North Boundary. A large and untested magnetic anomaly is located 190m west of the mineralized trend in a scree-covered area with little outcrop present. The coincident magnetic anomaly combined with the confirmed precious metal mineralization in both outcrop and drill core from this area make for a compelling target that will be further explored during this season.

Forrest Kerr Project:

The Forrest Kerr Property consists of 4 separate claim blocks comprised of 56 mineral claims (23,397 ha) and is owned 100% by Aben Resources. Numerous areas of interest have been identified since Aben began systematic exploration in 2016, with a total of 70 drill holes (21,968m/72,055’) completed to date by Aben. The Boundary Valley hosts significant surface gold mineralization and complex structural intersections, both of which are important indicators of the potential for discovery of more sub-surface high-grade gold mineralization.

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

“Jim Pettit”

JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
