Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Abercrombie, Gap prepare to reopen stores as lockdowns ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 01:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Holiday shoppers take part in early Black Friday shopping deals at the Gap store on the Thanksgiving holiday in Times Square in New York

Abercrombie & Fitch Co and cash-strapped Gap Inc on Wednesday laid out plans to reopen stores in areas where lockdown curbs have eased, while also introducing social-distancing measures.

Retailers are trying to restart business activity brought to a standstill due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Their stores have remained closed for weeks and have resulted in thousands of workers being laid off or furloughed.

Several U.S. states, led by Texas and Georgia, have begun a phased reopening of businesses as they look to restart their economies, but health experts have warned lifting restrictions too quickly could spark a new wave of infections.

Gap, which had warned it may not survive the next 12 months, said it would open a few stores in Texas this weekend. It aims to reopen up to 800 stores across brands such as Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic by the end of May. (https://bit.ly/3dnHUCd)

The company said it would be temporarily closing fitting rooms and restrooms at stores that will be operating with reduced hours, while encouraging shoppers to wear face coverings and maintain distance from one another.

Abercrombie too has started reopening stores, but did not provide the number of outlets or their specific locations. Macy's Inc and Coach owner Tapestry Inc have also begun reopening stores in the United States.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52pWorld shares mixed amid hopes for business pickup; oil slides
RE
01:49pFed lending program not for insolvent oil drillers, Kaplan says
RE
01:41pWorld shares mixed amid hopes for business pickup; oil slides
RE
01:39pNRF CHIEF ECONOMIST : Recovery likely to come in 'fits and starts'
PU
01:30pS&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise; lockdown easing hopes persist
RE
01:29pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Raymond Charles Eyre and Montrose Developments (Private) Limited v. Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (ICSID Case No. ARB/16/25)
PU
01:27pFed's Barkin Says Eventually U.S. Must Address Massive Deficits -- Update
DJ
01:23pOccidental Petroleum to continue Anadarko's investment in Algeria
RE
01:19pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : President of Uzbekistan talks with the President of Turkmenistan over the phone
PU
01:17pAbercrombie, Gap prepare to reopen stores as lockdowns ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German conservatives against taking Lufthansa stake - repor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group