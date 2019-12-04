Log in
Aberdeen Asset Management : ESMA updates AIFMD Q&A

12/04/2019 | 08:14am EST

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today updated its Questions and Answers onthe application of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD)

ESMA has added one new Q&A on the AIFMD reporting to National Competent Authorities.

The Q&A provides clarification on reporting requirements onliquidity stress tests for closed-ended unleveraged Alternative Investment Fund (AIFs).

The purpose of this Q&A document is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of the AIFMD and its implementing measures.

Disclaimer

ESMA - European Securities and Markets Authority published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 13:13:06 UTC
