Aberdeen Asset Management : ESMA updates AIFMD Q&A

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today updated its Questions and Answers onthe application of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD)
ESMA has added one new Q&A on the AIFMD reporting to National Competent Authorities.
The Q&A provides clarification on reporting requirements onliquidity stress tests for closed-ended unleveraged Alternative Investment Fund (AIFs).
The purpose of this Q&A document is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of the AIFMD and its implementing measures.
