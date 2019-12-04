Aberdeen Asset Management : ESMA updates AIFMD Q&A

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today updated its Questions and Answers onthe application of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD)

ESMA has added one new Q&A on the AIFMD reporting to National Competent Authorities.

The Q&A provides clarification on reporting requirements onliquidity stress tests for closed-ended unleveraged Alternative Investment Fund (AIFs).

The purpose of this Q&A document is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of the AIFMD and its implementing measures.