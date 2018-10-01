Log in
Aberdeen Asset Management : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Board Appointment

10/01/2018 | 06:32pm CEST

EDINBURGH DRAGON TRUST PLC ('DRAGON')

Board Appointment

The Board of Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of James Will as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2018.

Mr Will is a former Chairman of law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP where he was a senior corporate partner, heading its financial sector practice. He has experience of working with companies in a wide range of industry sectors including financial services, technology, energy and life sciences.

He is Chairman of The Scottish Investment Trust plc and Audit Chairman of Herald Investment Trust plc.

Mr Will currently has no beneficial interests in the shares of the Company.

There are no disclosures required under Section 9.6.13 (2) to (6) of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

For Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc

Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited, SECRETARY

1 October 2018

Disclaimer

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 16:31:08 UTC
