Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberdeen Asset Management : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 01:40pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 10 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

425.54p

Ordinary

Edinburgh Dragon Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

430.05p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 11:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pGlobal Aerospace Fasteners Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Leading Players are Arconic, Precision Castparts & Lisi Group
GL
01:50pEuropean bank stocks lose more as concerns on Turkey spread
RE
01:50pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Chasing records with the BMW M2 Competition.
PU
01:48pAVRA MEDICAL ROBOTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:46pFIRST INVESTMENT BANK : Fibank Launches Its Smart Lady Program Aimed at Women in Business
AQ
01:46pROWAN : Announces Contract with Cantium for the Rowan EXL III
PR
01:46pNova LifeStyle Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Highlighted by Substantial Revenue and Earnings Growth Driven by New Products, Higher Selling Prices and Unit Volumes
GL
01:45pHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn posts fall in second-quarter net profit, lagging estimates
RE
01:45pSCALABLE SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING : The Global Market 2018-2023 - BYOD is Propelling Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:45pEuropean Green Home Care Products Market to 2022 - Green Cleaning Products Gaining Popularity
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
2BAYER : Bayer shares fall 10 percent after Monsanto's Roundup cancer trial
3CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : profit to fall after fatal factory blast; shares slide 24 percent
4IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
5TESLA : TESLA : LEGAL ROW OVER MUSK TESLA PLAN

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.