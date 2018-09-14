Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberdeen Asset Management : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:33am EDT

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 13 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

393.71p

Ordinary

Edinburgh Dragon Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

399.20p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 11:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:03pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX to Offer Meituan Futures and Options and Include Meituan on Key Lists
PU
02:03pCARETECH : Form 8.3 - Cambian Group/CareTech Holdings plc
PU
02:03pToday's Research Reports on IntelliPharmaCeutics International, Centric Health, ProMIS Neurosciences and Theratechnologies
AC
02:03pCAMBIAN : Form 8.3 - Cambian Group/CareTech Holdings plc
PU
02:03pEMBOTELLADORA ANDINA : Santiago Exchange Sustainability Index
PU
02:03pMOTA ENGIL : informs about acquisition of treasury shares
PU
02:03pToday's Research Reports on Azarga Uranium, Champion Iron, Dundee Precious Metals and Eastern Platinum
AC
02:03pNATIONAL GRID : Flower Avenue East construction slowly progressing
AQ
02:03pToday's Research Reports on Trilogy International Partners, Kew Media Group, Uni-Select and Premium Brands Holdings
AC
02:02pBCE : iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) arrive at Bell on September 21
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
3Investec asset management spin off plan lifts shares
4HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL : To Release Third Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Confere..
5Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.