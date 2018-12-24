Log in
Aberdeen Asset Management : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

0
12/24/2018 | 02:45pm CET

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 21 December 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

395.27p

Ordinary

Edinburgh Dragon Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

395.37p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 13:44:17 UTC
