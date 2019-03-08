Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberdeen Asset Management : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 08:21am EST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 7 March 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

421.00p

Ordinary

Edinburgh Dragon Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

421.55p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 13:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:36aPrime Meridian Holding Company to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 14th
PR
08:36aAve Maria Bond Fund Wins 2019 Lipper Award
PR
08:36aThe Freedom Bank of Virginia to Webcast at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 14th
PR
08:36aInsCorp, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 14th
PR
08:36aFIRST RES : RESOURCE BANK to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 14, 2019
PR
08:36aGlobal Semiconductor Equipment Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% During the Forecast Period (2018-2026)
BU
08:35aCONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:35aMCEWEN MINING INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:35aPRECISION THERAPEUTICS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:35aDesjardins launches two RI Exchange Traded Funds
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : February 2019 traffic

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.