Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberdeen Asset Management : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 14 March 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

415.92p

Ordinary

Edinburgh Dragon Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

416.62p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 17:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:55pACCESS BANK : declares N95bn profit for 2018
AQ
01:55pVOLKSWAGEN : CEO apologizes for Nazi slogan gaffe
AQ
01:54pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Proxy
PU
01:54pFERRARI : Monza SP1 wins the iF Design Gold Award
PU
01:54pPANARIAGROUP INDUSTRIE CERAMICHE : Press release of 15/03/2019 -The Board of Directors approves the Draft Financial Statement at 31 December 2018 - h.18.00
PU
01:54pNANOBIOTIX : Financial | Nanobiotix 2018 Annual Results
PU
01:53pMCGUFFIN CREATIVE GROUP : Opens Applications for 2019 Nonprofit Design/Marketing Grant
BU
01:51pVOLKSWAGEN : supervisory board condemns CEO's 'EBIT macht frei' remark
RE
01:50pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:50pSTANDARD BANK : Innovative and transformational deal secures dual local and global buy-in
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of difficult 2019 as it posts lower 2018 profi..
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
5BNP PARIBAS : Interserve set for administration as rescue deal blocked

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.