Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberdeen Asset Management : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

EDINBURGH DRAGON TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300W4KB0D75D1N730

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 15 August 2018, the Company purchased in the market 125,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 368.316 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

187,917,009 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

27,387,344 Ordinary shares held in treasury

215,304,353Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights (TVR) in the Company is 187,917,009 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Secretaries

Tel. 0131 528 4000

Disclaimer

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 16:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:27pMegan Masoner Detz Joins VARIDESK As New Chief People Officer - Marking The Seventh New Leader In Two Months
PR
06:27pCarFinance.com expands its consumer offerings across the prime spectrum
GL
06:26pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Commodities slide pulls FTSE to three-and-a-half month closing low
RE
06:26pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG plc-Amendment
PU
06:26pSERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
06:25pVUZIX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:24pAmerican Airlines Celebrates Experience and Expertise, Honors Team Members With 45 Years of Service
GL
06:24pOphthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication System Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:22pBrady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call
GL
06:22pA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Emirates Insurance Company P.S.C.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2FTSE 100 : Commodities slide pulls FTSE 100 to 3-1/2 month closing low
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : 2Q Net Profit Down 2%, Misses Expectation
4MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
5BP : BP : offloads last two stranded oil cargoes to Shandong refiner - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.