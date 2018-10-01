Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberdeen Asset Management : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 06:32pm CEST

EDINBURGH DRAGON TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300W4KB0D75D1N730

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 1 October 2018, the Company purchased in the market 61,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 363.4098 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

186,377,029 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

28,927,324 Ordinary shares held in treasury

215,304,353Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights (TVR) in the Company is 186,377,029 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Secretaries

Tel. 0131 528 4000

Disclaimer

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 16:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:09pNew California Legislation Sends a Strong Message; Employers Responsible for Preventing Workplace Sexual Harassment
GL
01:09pCADAM Announces Global Price Increase for Kaolin Clays
GL
01:08pPIZZA INN : Announces Winner of 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner
PR
01:08pSILICON CREATIONS : Highlights PLL Developments in 22nm, 12nm, 7nm, and 5nm at TSMC OIP™ Ecosystem Forum
BU
01:08pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Fannie Mae’s Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C06 (CAS 2018-C06)
BU
01:07pTEXTRON : Prowler™ Pro Crew XT Headlines 2019 Prowler Pro Lineup
PU
01:07pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Talent, Diversity and Leadership on Display in Detroit
PU
01:07pCHARGEURS : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - Week of September 24 2018
PU
01:06pACCELERATE : Diamond Drill Hole YHDD001 Completed at Young Henry Nickel Cobalt Target
AQ
01:06pM&T BANK CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and fuel prices take toll
2Ten Things to Know About the New Nafta Deal
3DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all
4S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
5DANAHER CORPORATION : General Electric replaces CEO with outsider, shares soar

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.