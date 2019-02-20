Log in
Aberdeen Asset Management : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Transaction in Own Shares

02/20/2019 | 12:54pm EST

EDINBURGH DRAGON TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300W4KB0D75D1N730

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 20 February 2019, the Company purchased in the market 13,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 374.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

129,936,903 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

29,674,774 Ordinary shares held in treasury

159,611,677Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights (TVR) in the Company is 129,936,903 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Secretaries

Tel. 0131 528 4000

Disclaimer

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 17:53:08 UTC
