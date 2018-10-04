Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberdeen Asset Management : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 30 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where materially different, debt is also valued at market value; (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust

Excluding Income

256.90p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust - Fair Value

Excluding Income

256.84p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust

Including Income

259.93p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust - Fair Value

Including Income

259.86p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 15:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:17pARISTA FINANCIAL CORP. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:16pSAUDI BRITISH BANK : Alawwal bank Boards recommend merger
AQ
12:16pICC LABS : Shares Update on Arrangement with Aurora Cannabis
AQ
12:14pBLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:14pINFICON : Acquires Final Phase Systems
BU
12:14pCHEDDAR : and Synacor Enable Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV Subscribers Access to Live Business and Tech News
BU
12:12pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Surf's Up! Surfboard Fees Wiped Out in California on United Airlines
PU
12:12pCARNIVAL : Costa Cruises enters second tripartite partnership with Singapore Tourism Board and Changi Airport Group to grow the Fly&Cruise market in Asia
PU
12:12pBLOG : Copeland Scroll™ and Supervisory Controls Come out on Top
PU
12:12pMARSTON : wins apprenticeship award
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department -- Update
5BURBERRY GROUP : European luxury stocks fall on worries over China slowdown

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.