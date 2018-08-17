Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberdeen Asset Management : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 01:36pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 16 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

260.68p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Undiluted

Including Income

262.96p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

260.62p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

262.91p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 11:35:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pSAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:59pSPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET : Tap issue ISIN NO0010797970
AQ
01:58pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Establishment of Maximum Interest Rate
AQ
01:58pOil heads for weekly loss on concerns over trade row
RE
01:57pSPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET : Two new senior unsecured notes
AQ
01:56pABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:56pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:56pCHINA PROPERTIES : Change of auditor
PU
01:56pNIXU OYJ : is developing a solution for digital authentication for foreigners
PU
01:56pFactors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Okta, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, MDC Partners, Colfax, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and AngioDynamics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4TESLA : WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSES TESLA OF SPYING ON EMPLOYEES AT GIGAFACTORY: attorney
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Comedown Sows Tech Doubts -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.