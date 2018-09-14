Log in
Aberdeen Asset Management : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

09/14/2018 | 07:33am EDT

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 13 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

249.46p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Undiluted

Including Income

252.41p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

249.40p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

252.35p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust plc published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 11:32:07 UTC
