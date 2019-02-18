Log in
Aberdeen Asset Management : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

02/18/2019 | 06:47am EST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 15 February 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

261.75p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Undiluted

Including Income

263.62p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

261.52p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

263.39p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 11:46:10 UTC
