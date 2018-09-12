Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberdeen Asset Management : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

ABERDEEN NEW DAWN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493002K00AHWEME3J36

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 12 September 2018, the Company purchased in the market 20,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 218.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

113,171,348 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

9,877,288 Ordinary shares held in treasury

123,048,636Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 113,171,348 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Secretaries

Tel. 0131 528 4000

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 16:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:41pMEDICAL CANNABIS PAYMENT SOLUTIONS : ’ (REFG) Platform Pays Cannabis Dispensaries Directly from Customers’ Bank Accounts
AQ
12:41pNEWSTRIKE BRANDS : Obtains Clearance to Supply Saskatchewan Cannabis Retailers
AQ
12:41pA.M. BESTTV AT RENDEZ-VOUS : Insurers Still Lagging in Promoting and Paying Women, Panel Says
BU
12:40pDOMSTEIN SEAFOOD : announced its capital actions for 2019
EQ
12:39pMediaset working on big deal in European TV sector - CEO
RE
12:38pThe Publicis Groupe Management Board
BU
12:37pFTSE : Oil and tobacco give FTSE a boost
RE
12:37pMastercard Introduces Mastercard Trackâ„¢ To Make the Business of Doing Business Easier; Unique B2B platform powered by Microsoft Azure better connects buyers and suppliers with networks, banks and solution providers
AQ
12:36pRUFFER INVESTMENT : Monthly Investment Report - August 2018
PR
12:35pGlobal Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market 2017-2021 | Diagnostic Screening Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
3HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Zara owner Inditex lifts sales forecasts on warm autumn range reception
4APPLE : APPLE : website suggests new iPhones to be named XS, XS Max, Xr
5Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.