Aberdeen Asset Management : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

10/01/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

ABERDEEN NEW DAWN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493002K00AHWEME3J36

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 1 October 2018, the Company purchased in the market 25,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 225.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

112,978,848 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

10,069,788 Ordinary shares held in treasury

123,048,636Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 112,978,848 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Secretaries

Tel. 0131 528 4000

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 16:36:09 UTC
