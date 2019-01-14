Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberdeen Asset Management : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 12:34pm EST

ABERDEEN NEW DAWN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493002K00AHWEME3J36

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 14 January 2019, the Company purchased in the market 20,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 221.5 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

112,188,848 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

10,859,788 Ordinary shares held in treasury

123,048,636Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 112,188,848 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Secretaries

Tel. 0131 528 4000

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 17:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pMAGNA TERRA MINERALS : Announces Start of Drilling at Luna Roja Project
AQ
12:55pChina data hits UK shares ahead of Tuesday's Brexit vote
RE
12:55pOSRAM LICHT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:55pMINTZ : 's Therese Doherty and Patricia Kantor Recognized as Crain's New York Notable Women in Law 2019
BU
12:55pSPINAL ELEMENTS : Announces New Chairman of the Board
BU
12:55pNISSAN MOTOR : transforms traditional sedan design with IMs concept;'Elevated sports sedan' features revolutionary new proportions, sporty exterior and lounge-like cabin
AQ
12:54pANSALDO STS : Purchase of shares of Ansaldo STS S.p.A.
PU
12:54pToll Brothers Among Silver Award Winners Announced for National Sales and Marketing Awards
GL
12:53pGRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:52pINGREDION : To release 2018 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results and hold conference call and webcast on tuesday, february 5, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3GOLD : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
4GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
5PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.