Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberdeen Asset Management : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

ABERDEEN NEW DAWN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493002K00AHWEME3J36

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 27 March 2019, the Company purchased in the market 20,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 230.75 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

111,913,848 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

11,134,788 Ordinary shares held in treasury

123,048,636Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 111,913,848 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Secretaries

Tel. 0131 528 4000

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 17:44:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pBLOCK COMMODITIES LTD : Convertible Loans and Cannabis Market Entry
PU
02:20pRAPID7 : How to Gain Security Visibility into a Modern Environment
PU
02:20pPORTMEIRION : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
02:17pTETRATE : Works with Amazon Web Services to Bring Enterprise-grade Envoy to AWS App Mesh Users
BU
02:16pAPERAM : Final Purchase Price to holders of outstanding U.S.$300m 0.625% Net Share Settled Convertible and/or Exchangeable Bonds 2021 to offer to sell Bonds pursuant to fixed price tender offer process
AQ
02:16pDISCOVERY : THE LAST EYEWITNESSES' DOCUMENTARY IN ASSOCIATION WITH USC SHOAH FOUNDATION ON HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
02:16pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : says grounded jets contribute to lower revenue
AQ
02:16pBOEING : Reviews More 737 MAX Systems as It Completes Software Update
DJ
02:15pOPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Ophir Energy
PU
02:15pBT : guarantee of debt securities
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : U.S. authority probes Swedbank over money laundering allegations; headquar..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.