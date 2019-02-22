Aberdeen Asset Management : Standard Eur Lgstc Inc PLC - Third Interim Dividend

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LSE: ASLI) (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800I9IYIKKNRT3G50

22 February 2019

Declaration of Third Interim Dividend

The Directors have today declared a third interim dividend of 1.3p per Ordinary share, in respect of the period from initial launch to 31 December 2018. This brings the total dividend payable in respect of the period from the Company's initial admission to 31 December 2018 to 3.0p per Ordinary share , in accordance with the level stated in the IPO Prospectus.

The third interim dividend will be paid on 22 March 2019 to Ordinary shareholders on the register on 8 March 2019 (ex dividend date of 7 March).

The Company intends to declare quarterly distributions to Shareholders, with distributions declared in respect of the quarters ending on the following dates: 31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December in each year.

Details of the Company may be found on the Company's website at: www.eurologisticsincome.co.uk

